European shares hit by global growth worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.5 percent
* German DAX hit by weak Chinese exports
* Caution ahead of U.S. ISM numbers
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares were lower on
Thursday afternoon, hit by growth worries and led by German
stocks as weak Chinese export growth hit carmakers, while slower
euro zone PMI data dimmed hopes of a positive U.S. manufacturing
number.
The chance of a sustained recovery in China's manufacturing
sector fell after new export orders slipped in August, partly
due to the sovereign debt problems in developed countries adding
to worries about global growth.
The euro zone manufacturing sector also showed signs of
weakness as it contracted for the first time in almost two years
and in a worrying sign German activity which have supported
growth in the bloc slowed.
The German market, which relies heavily on China to export,
was down 1.8 percent, underperforming the other major European
exchanges on the worries about a slowdown in global growth.
Carmakers were amongst the hardest hit, with Daimler's
(DAIGn.DE) down 2.9 percent and featuring on the German DAX's
worst performers list.
German group Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), which also relies on China
for sales, was 3.8 percent lower and a standout loser in the
STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index , down 2.4
percent.
The carmaking sector has fallen 28 percent since the
sell-off began in July fuelled by recession fears after weak
economic data, a sovereign credit downgrade in the United States
and contagion worries in the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.
"Investors are selling down cyclical names geared to
economic activity and Germany is underperforming as it is the
most susceptible to that," said Ian King, head of international
equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($580
billion) under management.
Fiat , down 4.2 percent, was hit by a broker
downgrade as Citigroup cut its rating to "hold" from "buy" to
place it also amongst the bottom performers.
Miners, also correlated to economic growth, were big movers
on the downside, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index
down 1.8 percent, taking its slide from July to 21
percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was down 0.5 percent at 962.52 points by 1126 GMT, having
been as low as 958.37, after a three-day rally.
The index briefly dipped to a session low as worries about
the euro zone peripheral debt crisis grew following news of
sluggish demand at the first Spanish bond auction since the
European Central Bank started buying the country's debt.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 1.1 percent to 2,277.80 having earlier tested a support
level -- the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level or
2,268.28 from its sell-off which began in July. Next resistance
was seen at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level or
2,386.57.
U.S. DATA EYED
The next set of data to assess global growth will be U.S.
weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT and the U.S. ISM August
manufacturing index at 1400 GMT, with the all important U.S.
non-farm payrolls on Friday.
Analysts said investors were taking profits ahead of these
figures.
"The ISM and the non-farm payrolls are two key data points,"
said Philip Isherwood, European equities strategist at Evolution
Securities. "After a reasonable rally you maybe take some
profits, if you have no idea what the non-farm figure will be.
It is a volatile number."
(Additional reporting by Brian Gorman; Editing by Dan Lalor)
($1 = 0.614 pound)
Main currency report:.................................