European shares hit by global growth worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.5 percent

* German DAX hit by weak Chinese exports

* Caution ahead of U.S. ISM numbers

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 1 European shares were lower on Thursday afternoon, hit by growth worries and led by German stocks as weak Chinese export growth hit carmakers, while slower euro zone PMI data dimmed hopes of a positive U.S. manufacturing number.

The chance of a sustained recovery in China's manufacturing sector fell after new export orders slipped in August, partly due to the sovereign debt problems in developed countries adding to worries about global growth.

The euro zone manufacturing sector also showed signs of weakness as it contracted for the first time in almost two years and in a worrying sign German activity which have supported growth in the bloc slowed.

The German market, which relies heavily on China to export, was down 1.8 percent, underperforming the other major European exchanges on the worries about a slowdown in global growth.

Carmakers were amongst the hardest hit, with Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) down 2.9 percent and featuring on the German DAX's worst performers list.

German group Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), which also relies on China for sales, was 3.8 percent lower and a standout loser in the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index , down 2.4 percent.

The carmaking sector has fallen 28 percent since the sell-off began in July fuelled by recession fears after weak economic data, a sovereign credit downgrade in the United States and contagion worries in the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.

"Investors are selling down cyclical names geared to economic activity and Germany is underperforming as it is the most susceptible to that," said Ian King, head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($580 billion) under management.

Fiat , down 4.2 percent, was hit by a broker downgrade as Citigroup cut its rating to "hold" from "buy" to place it also amongst the bottom performers.

Miners, also correlated to economic growth, were big movers on the downside, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 1.8 percent, taking its slide from July to 21 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.5 percent at 962.52 points by 1126 GMT, having been as low as 958.37, after a three-day rally.

The index briefly dipped to a session low as worries about the euro zone peripheral debt crisis grew following news of sluggish demand at the first Spanish bond auction since the European Central Bank started buying the country's debt.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.1 percent to 2,277.80 having earlier tested a support level -- the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level or 2,268.28 from its sell-off which began in July. Next resistance was seen at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level or 2,386.57.

U.S. DATA EYED

The next set of data to assess global growth will be U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT and the U.S. ISM August manufacturing index at 1400 GMT, with the all important U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Analysts said investors were taking profits ahead of these figures.

"The ISM and the non-farm payrolls are two key data points," said Philip Isherwood, European equities strategist at Evolution Securities. "After a reasonable rally you maybe take some profits, if you have no idea what the non-farm figure will be. It is a volatile number." (Additional reporting by Brian Gorman; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.614 pound) ============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

