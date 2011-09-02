European shares end 4-day rally, focus on US jobs

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.8 percent ahead of jobs data
* Banks among top losers, Greek banks down 5.2 percent
* Charts paint bearish technical picture
LONDON, Sept 2 European shares fell sharply on
Friday, snapping a four-session rally, on concerns that U.S.
non-farm payrolls numbers could signal the world's biggest
economy was headed for a recession.
Financials came under renewed pressure, with Greek banks
falling 5.2 percent and Greek shares down 3.4
percent after the country said on Thursday it would miss its
budget deficit target.
Talks between Greece and European Union, International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank inspectors on whether it
has met conditions for a new aid tranche have been put on hold,
a Greek official said.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 2.7 percent,
weighed by a New York Times report that a lawsuit was being
prepared to be filed against big U.S. banks such as Bank of
America and Goldman Sachs .
The report said investors fear that if banks are forced to
pay out billions for mortgages that defaulted, the suit could
sap earnings for years and contribute to further losses across
the financial services industry.
At 0845 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.8 percent at 955.61 points after
rising 0.7 percent in the previous session. The index fell 10.6
percent in August and is down 14 percent so far this year, with
recent macroeconomic data raising fears about a recession.
"I think the job figures are going to be worse than
expected. It could be a wake-up call for the market and share
prices could go down even further," said Koen De Leus,
strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.
"Expectations of the QE3 (another round of quantitative
easing) have helped shares in the past days, but at the end of
the day, the market needs better economic environment that
stimulates growth and company results."
The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show an
increase of 75,000 jobs, although market talk points to the
possibility of a much lower number at 1230 GMT, following a
decline in the employment component of the Institute for Supply
Management's factory activity index on Thursday.
"Despite the fact we recently got some better than expected
economic releases, recession fears are dominating the markets.
The U.S. jobs report, the mother of all economic releases, will
be quite important. A weak figure may bring QE3 a step closer,"
said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels.
Automobile shares featured among the biggest fallers, with
the sector index dropping 3.4 percent on concerns that
slower economic growth will hurt global demand for vehicles.
BEARISH TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Technical analysts said the Euro STOXX 50 , the
euro zone's blue chip index, could fall back towards the 2,170
area where it had got the trendline support connecting the
recent lows. The index was down 2.5 percent at 2,247.07 points.
"It looks like the damage done in July and August will
likely resonate for many months to come. Although it's going
sideways at the moment, it's going sideways at lower levels and
ultimately that doesn't bode well for the index," said Phil
Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays
Capital.
"The long-term negative outlook is based on the successive
closes below the 12- and 24-month averages and historically that
hasn't been a bullish signal," he said adding, the near-term
upside target for the index was 2,359.
