Recession concerns derail rally in European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.6 percent ahead of jobs data
* Banks among top losers, Greek banks down 4.3 percent
* Equity charts paint bearish technical picture
* ABN AMRO optimistic, becomes "overweight" on equities
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 2 European shares fell sharply on
Friday, snapping a four-session rally, on concerns that U.S.
non-farm payroll numbers could signal the world's biggest
economy was headed for a recession, with charts signalling a
bearish outlook for equities.
Financials came under renewed pressure, with Greek banks
falling 4.3 percent and Greek shares down 3.2
percent after the country said on Thursday it would miss its
budget deficit target. The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone
Banks index fell 3 percent.
Concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to
countries such as Italy and Spain have been keeping investors
jittery. Focus returned to Greece, with an official saying talks
between the country and European Union, International Monetary
Fund and European Central Bank inspectors on whether it has met
conditions for a new aid tranche have been put on hold.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 2.5 percent,
weighed by a New York Times report that a lawsuit was being
prepared to be filed against big U.S. banks such as Bank of
America and Goldman Sachs over mortgage
securities.
Investors fear that if banks are forced to pay out billions
for mortgages that defaulted, the suit could sap earnings for
years and contribute to further losses across the financial
services industry.
At 0947 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.6 percent at 957.38 points after
rising 0.7 percent in the previous session. The index fell 10.6
percent in August and is down 14 percent so far this year, with
recent macroeconomic data raising fears about a recession.
"I think the job figures are going to be worse than
expected. It could be a wake-up call for the market and share
prices could go down even further," said Koen De Leus,
strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.
"Expectations of the QE3 (another round of quantitative
easing) have helped shares in the past days, but at the end of
the day, the market needs better economic environment that
stimulates growth and company results."
The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show an
increase of 75,000 jobs, although market talk points to the
possibility of a much lower number at 1230 GMT, following a
decline in the employment component of the Institute for Supply
Management's factory activity index on Thursday.
"Despite the fact we recently got some better than expected
economic releases, recession fears are dominating the markets.
The U.S. jobs report, the mother of all economic releases, will
be quite important. A weak figure may bring QE3 a step closer,"
said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels.
BEARISH TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Automobile shares featured among the biggest fallers, with
the sector index dropping 2.9 percent on concerns that
slower economic growth will hurt global demand for vehicles.
Technical analysts said the Euro STOXX 50 , the
euro zone's blue chip index, could fall back towards the 2,170
area where it had got the trendline support connecting the
recent lows. The index was down 2.2 percent at 2,254.79 points.
"It looks like the damage done in July and August will
likely resonate for many months to come. Although it's going
sideways at the moment, it's going sideways at lower levels and
ultimately that doesn't bode well for the index," said Phil
Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays
Capital.
"The long-term negative outlook is based on the successive
closes below the 12- and 24-month averages and historically that
hasn't been a bullish signal," he said adding that the near-term
upside target for the index was 2,359.
At a time when the market was concerned about poor
macroeconomic numbers, a global recession and the eurozone debt
crisis, ABN AMRO Private Banking, which manages 170 billion
euros ($242 billion), said it was optimistic and had become
'overweight' on equities last month from a 'neutral' stance.
"Recession risks are probably higher, but there are many
factors working against recessionary forces. The impetus should
come from emerging market economies and we may be bottoming on
the U.S. manufacturing cycle," said Didier Duret, global chief
investment officer at ABN AMRO Private Banking.
ABN AMRO increased its exposure to information technology
companies and consumer discretionary shares.
"We are in a step-by-step approach towards increasing the
risk in the portfolio because we think that the value is there.
We find dividend yields higher than bond yields in a lot of
stocks and this is not something that happens frequently," Duret
said, adding that low equity valuations were another compelling
reason to increase its exposure to equities.
Echoing a similar view, HSBC strategist Garry Evans said
economic growth in developed economies was likely to be sub-par
for a long time, but equities may still do okay as emerging
markets growth remains robust, allowing earnings for U.S. and
European companies the chance to grow at a faster pace than
their local economies.
"Moreover, equity returns have poor correlation with economic
growth in the long run. Valuations matter much more. On most
measures, equity valuation is back to the level of the early
1980s," he said.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the STOXX Europe
600 index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 8.7, the lowest since early 2009, against a 10-year
average of 13.2.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)
