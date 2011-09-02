European shares down sharply ahead of U.S. jobs data

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.9 percent
* Banks and insurers among top losers
* Swiss luxury firms fall as HSBC cuts targets
* Charts paint bearish technical picture
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Sept 2 European equities fell heavily on
Friday as traders took risk off the table ahead of a key report
on the U.S. labour market that may indicate whether the world's
biggest economy is headed for a recession.
Sagging consumer confidence likely discouraged already
skittish U.S. businesses from stepping up hiring in August,
economist shave forecast, which would keep pressure on the U.S.
Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to aid the economy.
The non-farm payroll likely increased by 75,000 jobs,
according to a Reuters survey, after rising 117,000 in July. The
Labor Department will release the report at 1230
GMT.
However, more recent estimates indicated a lower reading.
"Were it to be a very small number, that would confirm the
picture of a sharp slowdown in the U.S. economy," said Andy
Lynch, fund manager at Schroders, which manages 197 billion
pounds.
"If it's 110,000 or zero then it has significance. If it is
a few thousand away from forecasts, that is random noise."
European stocks fell across the board, snapping a four-day
rally that had seen a key index rise 5.9 percent.
The heavyweight financial sector came under renewed
pressure, with Greek banks down 5.1 percent after the
country said on Thursday it would miss its budget deficit
target.
Talks between Greece and inspectors from the European Union,
International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank on whether
it has met conditions for a new aid tranche have been put on
hold, a Greek official said.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 2.8 percent,
weighed by a New York Times report a lawsuit was being prepared
to be filed against big U.S. banks such as Bank of America
and Goldman Sachs .
The report said investors fear that if banks were forced to
pay out billions for mortgages that defaulted, the suit could
sap earnings for years and contribute to further losses across
the financial services industry.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell 4.8 percent.
At 1101 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.9 percent at 955.01 points. The index
fell 10.6 percent in August and is down 14 percent this year,
with recent economic data raising fears about a recession.
Volumes were low, at less than 29 percent of the index's
90-day average. Giles Watts, Head of Equities at City Index said
investors were looking to minimise risk ahead of the payroll
figures.
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels, said: "Despite the fact we recently
got some better than expected economic releases, recession fears
are dominating the markets. The U.S. jobs report, the mother of
all economic releases, will be quite important. A weak figure
may bring QE3 a step closer," he said.
INSURERS, LUXURY FIRMS FALL
Insurers were also weak. British group Aviva fell
3.5 percent, after it was downgraded by Collins Stewart.
"While little appears settled in the euro zone, we think
that a period of prolonged low long bond yields is a more likely
threat to the composite insurance sector than a government debt
default," Collins Stewart said.
Others to fall included Axa , down 3.9 percent.
Shares in Swiss-based luxury goods companies Richemont
and Swatch fell 4.1 percent and 3.9 percent
respectively, after HSBC cut target prices in the sector, citing
concern about the economic backdrop.
Technical analysts said the Euro STOXX 50 , the
euro zone's blue-chip index, could fall back towards the 2,170
area where it had trendline support connecting the recent lows.
The index was down 2.8 percent at 2,240.75 points.
"It looks like the damage done in July and August will
likely resonate for many months to come. Although it is going
sideways at the moment, it is going sideways at lower levels and
ultimately that does not bode well for the index," said Phil
Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays
Capital.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Graphics by Vincent
Flasseur; Editing by Dan Lalor)
