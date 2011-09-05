Europe banks slide to 29-mth low on multiple headwinds

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 3.1 pct; volumes hit by U.S. holiday
* Banks hit by toxic debt legal woes; RBS, Deutsche Bank top
fallers
* Recession fears, euro zone debt/funding concerns also
weigh
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 5 European bank shares slid to a
29-month low on Monday, leading the broader market down on fresh
sub-prime mortgage woes, fears of recession and yet more
evidence of political disunity that could hamper efforts to
solve the region's debt crisis.
After snapping a five-week losing streak last week, the
STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was down around 5.5 percent
at 1051 GMT. It has a year-to-date loss of 33 percent after four
straight months of declines.
"The chances of a near-term recovery remain slim as euro
zone debt concerns, structural reform and a lawsuit for
allegedly mis-selling mortgage debt all weigh heavy on the
sector," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital said.
Royal Bank of Scotland was among the worst hit in a
broad sector slide, down 10 percent, while the five-year credit
default swap spread on its subordinated debt widened by more
than 240 basis points.
The bank is among the worst-placed of European lenders
facing a multi-billion-dollar U.S. regulatory lawsuit accusing
them of misrepresenting the checks they made on mortgages before
securitising them.
German peer Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), also affected by the
U.S. legal moves, was also hit by a UK press report naming it
the subject of a probe into asset-backed securities by Britain's
Serious Fraud Office.
The lender was down 9 percent in volume three-quarters of
its 90-day daily average near midday, while the five-year CDS
spread on its senior debt was more than 7 basis points wider.
Adding to sector falls were fresh concerns over European
political unity as it looks to contain the region's debt crisis,
after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition lost ground in
a state election on Sunday.
That goal will be further tested this week, with a court
ruling due on Wednesday over German involvement in the region's
bailout fund, divisions in the European Central Bank over bond
buying and uncertainty over private sector involvement in the
second Greek bailout.
The need for agreement was highlighted by Deutsche Bank boss
Josef Ackermann who called sector prospects "rather limited" and
said some European banks would not survive a revaluation of the
sovereign debt on their books.
The multiple bank sector concerns heighten fears over
counterparty risk among lenders, Andrew Lim, banks equity
analyst at Espirito Santo, said, citing reduced lending to some
European banks from U.S. money market funds.
"There is massive tailrisk in the system right now," he
added, citing the need to expand the size of the bailout fund,
thereby improving the debt-funding metrics of sovereigns and
corporates alike.
"The banks' cost of funding goes up in tandem with the
country's cost of funding, and eventually they get denied access
to the credit market."
That relationship was once again thrown into focus on Monday
as both Italian and Spanish 10-year yields rose to near 1-month
highs. Peripheral euro zone sovereign CDS yields also rose, with
French yields at a record high.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet on Monday called for the
fund to be "immediately" strengthened, and urged more structural
reforms to boost the flagging financial sector.[IDnLDE78408O]
The months of sectoral woe for lenders, particularly in the
euro zone, have seen equity valuations fall sharply.
The 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio on the banks
currently stands at 7.54, with a price-to-book ratio of
0.61, Thomson Reuters data shows, while euro zone lenders are
even cheaper, with a P/E of 6.29 and P/B of 0.47.
GROWTH
Pressured by the chunky bank sector falls, the broader
FTSEurofirst 300 was down 3.1 percent by 1056 GMT in
volume a third of its 90-day daily average, while equity market
volatility was up 16 percent to 46.53.
Germany's blue-chip DAX , meanwhile, fell more than
4 percent to a fresh two-year low.
While the market had sold off on Friday after the release of
much weaker than expected U.S. jobs data -- no jobs were added
in August -- the scale of the miss continued to underpin part of
Monday's fall in Europe, exacerbated by thin volumes as the U.S.
market is closed for a holiday.
Adding to growing concern over a return to recession in the
developed world, data showed euro zone services sector growth
eased for the fifth consecutive month in August.
Recent data showed a world economy growing at "near stall
speed", analysts at Societe Generale said in a note, although
they did not believe the world would return to recession as it
needed a trigger, "which we believe will remain absent".
"Taming burgeoning public debts on both sides of the
Atlantic will take time and we forecast a prolonged period of
low growth for both the US and Europe," they add.
UBS, meanwhile, kicked off a "tactical underweight" rating
on global equities in the face of stalling growth and the slide
in Greece's fiscal position, while Credit Suisse proposed
several macro hedges, including buying those with a higher
dividend yield than the 10-year bond yields from G7 countries.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................