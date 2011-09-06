European shares get Swiss boost in technical bounce

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct

* Swiss currency move boosts exporters

* Broader backdrop still bearish, traders say

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 6 European share prices got a technical bounce in choppy trade on Tuesday, led by Swiss stocks after the central bank said it would act to fight an overvaluation of the franc, buoying exporters such as Transocean and ABB .

The SNB said it would act to defend the Swiss franc-euro exchange rate at 1.20, thereby countering safe-haven flows from investors looking to escape a weakening economic backdrop and debt troubles elsewhere in Europe.

The Swiss index rose sharply on the news and was up 3.5 percent by 0813 GMT, propelling Swiss stocks to the top of the European gainers' list and boosting the FTSEurofirst 300 to a gain of 1 percent.

In spite of the gains, however, the broader move was purely technical, on the back of Monday's sharp fall, and comes against an increasingly fractious political backdrop to the euro zone debt crisis and broader fears of a return to recession, traders said. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

