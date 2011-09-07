Bargain hunters drive up European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 3.1 percent

* Carmakers, Germany DAX gain in technical bounce

* Italian shares rise on austerity cut hopes

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 7 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday as investors went bargain hunting after key indexes hit oversold territory in the previous session, with carmakers and German stocks among the best performers.

The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index rose 6.1 percent, following a 12.8 percent fall in the previous four sessions. The index's 14-day relative strength index fell to 30.4 on Tuesday, with 30 and below considered oversold.

German carmakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW gained 5.9 percent and 6 percent, in volumes slightly more than their 90-day daily average.

Germany's DAX rose 4.1 percent, outperforming Britain's FTSE 100 and the French CAC , after its 14-day relative strength index hit 27.4 on Tuesday.

The DAX had fallen 10.2 percent in the previous four sessions after disappointing U.S. jobs data sparked global growth fears and concerns grew about the handling of the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.

The market was also helped when Germany's highest court rejected a series of lawsuits filed by eurosceptics aiming to block the country's participation in bailout packages for Greece and other euro-zone countries.

"We did get off to a good start before the German verdict. Investors are just bottom fishing," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.

Analysts, however, said a sustained rally would face hurdles as the euro zone debt crisis was far from over and a permanent solution was still to be found.

The court ruling also gave the German parliament a greater say over the rescue packages, potentially making it more difficult for Europe to take urgent rescue decisions.

"The German ruling was better than the worst possible outcome, but it was not great and could be a negative," Lenhoff said.

"By giving the parliament a greater say just adds in another complication and will do nothing to quicken an already lengthy process."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended up 3.1 percent at 931.54 points after hitting a two-year closing low in the previous session, with volume 83.5 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The index, however, has lost 16 percent since July 22 as concerns have escalated about a slowdown in economic growth as well as worries the euro zone debt crisis is spreading.

ITALIAN, GREEK HOPES

Italian stocks were among the top gainers list, with the FTSE MIB rising 4.2 percent as hopes grew the latest changes to the nation's austerity package would pass a vote in the Senate late on Wednesday.

"There are several reasons why shares are moving; it is a technical reaction to the falls since Friday, it looks like the revised austerity budget by the Italians could be passed, and the Germany ruling," said Bob Parker, senior adviser at Credit Suisse.

The Athens General index gained 8 percent, and Greek bank stocks surged 17.3 percent as the government made a fresh promise to implement reforms demanded by its international lenders.

"Banks rose because there was no unpleasant surprise from the German court ruling, and the government's announcements created high expectations," said Athens-based bank analyst Nikos Koskoletos at Eurobank EFG Equities.

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................