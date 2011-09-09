Economic growth fears drag down European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.8 percent

* Banks fall as growth worries weigh

* Porsche drops on delayed merger

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 9 European share prices dipped on Friday afternoon as concerns intensified that economic policymakers were not taking enough action to boost the struggling recovery and support growth.

Investor concerns grew after a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday failed to give any hints about the Fed taking any new monetary stimulus measures, while there was also doubt that U.S. President Obama's job creation plan could be realised due to political wrangling in Congress.

"It is a difficult environment and if the recovery is slowing down the costs of doing business is going to increase for companies," said Sam Cosh, senior fund manager at F&C Asset Management, which has 119.9 billion euros ($167.9) of assets under management.

"It is a reflection of the uncertainty of the macro environment and we are going to see swings in the market."

The next focus for investors will be the two-day meeting of G7 finance chiefs starting on Friday where they are expected to discuss the spluttering global recovery as well as the euro zone debt crisis.

Banks, which perform well when global growth is strong were in the bottom movers list on the worries, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking sector index down 2.3 percent.

The index has dropped 28.1 percent since late July as a slew of downbeat economic data, a downgrade of the United State's credit rating and lack of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis have all fuelled growth worries.

Adding to the concerns about the banking sector was a Goldman Sachs note which said if governments choose to impose "haircuts" on the value of the European banks' sovereign debt holdings banks will need to raise more capital.

"The mid-point of our 'sovereign shock' scenario would result in 38 banks requiring 30-92 billion euros of capital, at the 5 to 7 percent Core Tier 1 cut-off level," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

French banks which are highly exposed to sovereign peripheral debt were also standout losers, with Societe Generale and Credit Agricole down 6.8 percent and 5.2 percent respectively.

Investors in Greek government debt are expected to tell regulators on Friday whether they will participate in the bond swap and a high take up rate would give the country more time to get its fiscal house in order and secure a second bailout.

Greece is hoping to get 90 percent participation and has threatened to cancel if it does not get this, but there are fears the take up rate will be lower as bankers have only estimated about 70 percent.

By 1152 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.9 percent at 931.31 points and heading for a loss for the week of around 1.8 percent.

UK BANKS FALL

Banks were also among the worst performers on Britain's FTSE 100 , with Lloyds Banking Group , Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays down 4.4 to 5.4 percent on concerns profits could be hurt by UK bank reforms.

On Monday the UK government's Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) is expected to announce proposals to separate the banks' investment banking businesses from their retail operations, which analysts say could prove costly for the banks.

Also among the bottom performers was Porsche ( PSHG_p.DE ) which dropped 12.5 percent in volumes more than double its 90-day daily average after Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) said it would delay a merger with the carmaker due to unresolved legal issues. ($1 = 0.714 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................