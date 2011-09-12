Greece worries drag European shares to 26-mth low

* FTSEurofirst 300 index drops to 26-mth low
* Banks hit lowest level since March 2009
* German's DAX falls under 5,000 level
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares hit a 26-month
low on Monday, led by financials on concerns that policymakers
are failing to find a permanent solution to the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis and as fears of a Greek default
intensified.
French banks, which have high exposure to debt issued by
peripheral euro zone countries, were particularly hard hit on
worries that they could be downgraded by credit ratings agency
Moody's after a three-month review.
BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole fell between 11.1 and 12 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was down 4.7
percent, the worst-performing sector, reaching its lowest level
since March 2009.
Compounding investors' worries was the lack of detail on
steps to boost the struggling economies from a meeting of the
Group of Seven finance chiefs over the weekend, while German
politicians were increasingly talking about a potential Greek
default.
"This is clearly not good news for the market. It is bad
news for the banks and the equity markets; it just keeps them
under pressure," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin
Dolphin.
By 0809 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 3.3 percent at 885.15 points after
dropping 2.6 percent on Friday when German policymaker Juergen
Stark quit the European Central Bank's board due to divisions
over its bond-buying programme.
The German DAX was down 3.3 percent at 5,019.58
having earlier dropped to 4,993.07.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)
