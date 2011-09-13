European shares up on hope of fresh backing for Greece

* FTSEurofirst moves higher in bumpy session

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 European shares were higher in afternoon trade, buoyed by hopes for a fresh injection of political support for Greece from core Europe, as talk of a Greek default continued to swirl, sending key stock indexes to two-year lows in early volatility.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1227 GMT, having earlier hit a new two-year low at 878.09 points.

Underpinning the move higher was an unsourced report on Greek television that Greek, German and French leaders would hold a conference call on Tuesday. This followed an earlier report core Europe leaders would make an announcement on Greece, which was later denied.

Leading the market higher were a number of bank shares that had previously been heavily sold off, including Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ), both up around 6 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was around 2 percent higher.

Volatility is expected to remain a feature of the coming days, according to Roger Peeters, strategist at Close Brothers Seydler Bank.

"Nervousness on the trading floor will continue, especially with the triple witching day ahead on Friday. Without an early solution for Greece, it seems unrealistic that investors become more confident soon."

Markus Huber, a trader at ETX Capital, said it was no longer a simply a question of whether core Europe would support Greece or not.

"It is rather if core Europe will work together and speak in one voice once it comes to a default, meaning that these countries must work together in order to prevent it spilling over to other countries," he said.

"Governments must also be ready to assist banks in case some of them get in trouble and experience liquidity problems,"

The broader debt crisis story was also in focus earlier through the latest Italian auction of long-term debt, with the high yields paid showing investors drew little reassurance from reports that China might offer financial support by buying Italian sovereign paper.

Italy sold 6.485 billion euros ($8,8 billion) of government bonds, including 3.865 billion euros for a new five-year bond on which it paid a 5.60 percent yield, the highest on a five-year bond since the euro's introduction.

