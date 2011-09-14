European shares bounce back on euro bonds hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 rebounds from lows, up 0.8 percent
* Barroso's comments on euro bonds help equities
* Banking shares recover after hefty falls
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 14 European shares bounced back on
Wednesday after European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said the commission will soon present options for the
introduction of common euro bonds, which some believe can help
resolve the debt crisis.
Barroso told the European Parliament that some of these
could be implemented within the terms of the current European
treaty, whereas others would require treaty changes. He also
said that the only way to stop the negative cycle in financial
markets was to deliver deeper integration.
"It could be a turning point and a major step forward as
countries with higher debt levels will have the ability again to
finance themselves," said Klaus Wiener, chief economist at
Generali Investments, which manages $451 billion.
"But if we get euro bonds, there will be some strings
attached. There will be strong governance in terms of fiscal
prudence otherwise it can not work."
At 0956 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 907.15 points after
falling to a low of 892.01 earlier in the session. The index,
which hit a two-year low on Tuesday before closing 1.1 percent
higher, is still down nearly 20 percent so far this year.
Banks , which slipped in early trade on Moody's
downgrade of two French banks, turned positive on hopes the
likely introduction of euro bonds could help the euro zone in
coming out of the debt crisis and improve conditions for banks.
Moody's cut the ratings of Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale citing their exposure to Greece's
debt. It left BNP Paribas on review for a downgrade
saying its profitability and capital base provided adequate
cushion to support its Greek, Portuguese and Irish exposure.
The European banking index was up 0.3 percent. Societe
Generale fell 2.9 percent and BNP Paribas was down 1.4
percent, but both traded off lows. Credit Agricole was up 2.4
percent after falling earlier.
Analysts said the market was set to stay choppy and react to
statements of policymakers as focus had shifted from poor
economic data and recession fears to the euro zone debt crisis.
"Markets are not really looking at fundamentals any more.
They are just reading the lips of politicians. The markets will
take hints from ongoing debate about an orderly default of
Greece," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus
Investments, which manages 2.5 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).
But policymakers offered little respite. European Commission
Director General for economic and monetary affairs Marco Buti
said an orderly restructuring of Greece's debt is an illusion
and the contagion risk was enormous.
Automobile shares featured among the top gainers, with the
sector index rising 1.8 percent and gaining ground after
a hefty sell off in the past sessions.
Next jumped 6.1 percent after Britain's No. 2
fashion retailer raised its full-year profit guidance.
CONFERENCE CALL
Investors awaited a conference call by Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou on Wednesday with French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but analysts said
they did not expect much.
"I don't expect anything significant from the call. I even
doubt that they would say anything beyond the normal, indecisive
statements. If they are not saying much, I don't think there is
much downside risk, but if they do say something, there is quite
an upside risk," Mentel said.
Concerns remained and analyst said investors should stay
cautious. The region's debt crisis, which has potential to
derail global economic recovery, prompted the United States to
urge European leaders to take more effective coordinated fiscal
policy measures, while China said rich economies should show
they are serious about tackling the euro zone debt problem.
"A lack of leadership is really a matter of concern for the
market. A lot of worries are now focussed on Germany in terms of
splits there on how to deal with the region's debt crisis," said
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Valuations are low, but the problem is that they are
dependent on future earnings . The concern is that if
we have a deteriorating economic backdrop, the earnings outlook
could also deteriorate. Stocks could be cheaper tomorrow."
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the STOXX Europe
600 index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 8.3, against a 10-year average of 13.2.
"One thing that might support markets in the short-run is
the fact that we are currently very oversold. This means that
any piece of positive news may provoke a short-covering rally,"
said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................