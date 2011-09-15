European shares extends gains after liquidity move

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.4 pct, boosted by currency move
* UBS tumbles 8 percent on news of rogue trade loss
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Sept 15 European stocks extended gains
on Thursday afternoon after news the U.S. Federal Reserve and
other major central banks were to act to address banks' problems
securing dollar funding.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would,
alongside other central banks, reintroduce three-month dollar
liquidity operations in the fourth quarter.
Euro zone banks soared 6.7 percent, with BNP
Paribas up 12 percent.
Recently, euro zone banks have experienced renewed strains
finding dollar funding, with distrust between banks having grown
due to the sovereign debt crisis.
"It is certainly a plus, and that is how the markets have
taken it, because the French banks have had difficulties
accessing dollars," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital
said. "It was getting to 2008 levels again, where money was hard
to get hold of. They have made a concerted effort to act."
However, some strategists, while welcoming the move, spoke
of its limitations.
Philip Lawlor, investment strategist at Smith & Williamson,
said the move was addressing the liquidity issue, "not the core
problem which is the solvency (of euro zone peripheral
countries) ... It is lubrication of the system which is starting
to grind".
On the downside, UBS tumbled 8 percent in big
volumes after saying it might post a third-quarter loss due to
rogue trades, dealing a blow to the Swiss lender which had been
struggling to rebuild its credibility after years of crises.
At 1343 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 2.4 percent at 934.92 points.
The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite
were up 0.6-0.8 percent in early trading.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Dan Lalor)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................