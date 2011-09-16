European shares seen up for 4th day-financial bookmakers

LONDON, Sept 16 European shares were set to rise for a fourth straight session on Friday following a coordinated central bank action to improve liquidity.

"We may see markets continue to push higher on the back of these developments but we can't imagine it will be the beginning of a sustained move higher," said Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 was expected to open 55 to 63 points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX was seen gaining 63 to 72 points, or as much as 1.3 percent and France's CAC-40 was expected to rise 30 to 38 points, or as much as 1.3 percent, according to financial spreadbetters.

"There are still many larger issues that need to be solved before authorities have the situation under control," Potter said. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright; Editing by Anshuman Daga)