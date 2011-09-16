European shares seen up for 4th day-financial bookmakers

LONDON, Sept 16 European shares were set to rise
for a fourth straight session on Friday following a coordinated
central bank action to improve liquidity.
"We may see markets continue to push higher on the back of
these developments but we can't imagine it will be the beginning
of a sustained move higher," said Ben Potter, strategist at IG
Markets.
Britain's FTSE 100 was expected to open 55 to 63
points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX
was seen gaining 63 to 72 points, or as much as 1.3 percent and
France's CAC-40 was expected to rise 30 to 38 points, or
as much as 1.3 percent, according to financial spreadbetters.
"There are still many larger issues that need to be solved
before authorities have the situation under control," Potter
said.
