Banks lift European shares on hopes for debt action

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 16 European shares rose on Friday, powered by banking stocks, and were on track to end the week higher on hopes policymakers will come up with a unified action plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a finance ministers' meeting.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was also attending the meeting in Poland, and he urged euro zone ministers there to leverage the 440 billion euro ($609 billion) bailout fund and free more resources to ease the debt crisis.

But so far Germany and others have refused to bolster the fund, and analysts were sceptical a permanent answer to the debt crisis could be hatched at the meeting.

"I would not read anything into near-term market movements. I think they are going to remain extremely volatile and this will not go away until Germany makes up its mind," said Tom Elliot, global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"What we are seeing is a lining up of forces in favour of stronger fiscal union and those against. We have plenty of issues to keep volatility high and put off equity investors."

Banks were among the top-performing sectors in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index rising 1.6 percent, on track to end the week 5.2 percent higher after a torrid Monday which saw the index fall 4.6 percent on talk of a Greek default.

Fund managers, however, were more cautious and saw it just as a temporary intraday move rather than the start of a long-term bounce, unless Germany made a firm pledge on fiscal unity.

Elliott said JP Morgan did not have a single house view on asset allocation, but added: "We have been nervous at holding European financials for the whole of the year but, if we do get a positive response from Germany, they will outpeform."

Buyers came for UBS in volume more than double its 90-day daily average. The Swiss bank rose 2.6 percent after falling 10.8 percent in the previous session when it announced it had lost around $2 billion due to rogue dealing.

Mediobanca Securities kept its "outperform" rating on the bank and said that its equity division "should remain one of the areas where UBS is better positioned than most of its peers".

S&P, however, placed UBS' 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Other Swiss banks were also standout risers in heavy volume of nearly one-and-a-half times 90-day daily average, Credit Suisse rising 5.2 percent.

British banks Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland were on the FTSE 100 best performers' list, up 5.1 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.

The sector was also supported by Thursday's news that major central banks would help prevent money markets from freezing up by offering three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks.

By 1149 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 939.81 points, on track for a weekly gain of 2.9 percent, recovering from a 26-month low earlier in the week on concerns of a Greek default.

But trading was choppy due to contracts for stock index futures, stock index options and stock options expiring on the same day.

The index was testing its 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of a sell-off which started in July at 938.12 points, and was struggling to stay above it, with support seen at its September low of 878.09.

($1 = 0.722 Euros)

(Editing by David Hulmes)

