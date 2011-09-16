REFILE-European shares extend recovery rally

(Refiles to fix Credit Suisse instrument code)

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, 4th straigth day of gains

* Euro STOXX 50 fails to break above key resistance

* VSTOXX volatility index remains above 40

* Hermes tumbles after court decision

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Sept 16 European shares rose early on Friday, adding to their rally following central bank action to boost liquidity and ahead of a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary and European finance ministers to discuss leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund.

At 0815 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 934.38 points. The benchmark index has risen 6.5 percent since hitting a 2-year low on Tuesday in a rally marked by strong volumes, a bullish sign.

But the rebound, led by recovering banking shares, seemed to be losing steam on Friday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index failing to stay above a key resistance level -- the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 1-13 drop -- after testing it in the first minutes of trading.

After an hour of trading, the index was up only 0.1 percent at 2,156.37 points after gaining more than 1 percent early.

Financials featured among the top gainers, with Credit Suisse up 4.2 percent and ING up 3.2 percent, while a number of euro zone banks such as Societe Generale and UniCredit struggled to stay in positive territory after paring early gains.

"The liquidity issues have been fixed in the short term, but it doesn't change Greece's solvency issues," Fabrice Cousté, head of CMC Markets France, said.

"We're still waiting to see what the IMF, the European Union and the ECB decide: further financial support for Greece or a planned default."

Sources said U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who will hold talks with EU ministers in Poland, will suggest that the European Financial Stability Fund be used in a similar way to the U.S. Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) an emergency loan fund that Washington used in 2008 to thaw frozen credit markets.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.4 percent.

Hermes tumbled 6.5 percent, suffering its biggest one-day hit in nearly 10 months, as the controlling family won a major victory in its battle to fend off a potential bid from LVMH after a court cleared its plans to set up a holding company that will lock in stakes held by family members.

Despite the four-day rally, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index known as VSTOXX index, one of Europe's main barometers of anxiety, was up on Friday, remaining above the key level of 40, a signal that investors remained cautious.

"Above 40, we're still in the 'trouble zone'. We would need a good week of steady gains, with fund managers getting on board, to move below 40," a Paris-based derivatives trader said.

Investors were also on edge because of the day's 'triple witching', as contracts for stock index futures, stock index options and stock options all expiring, boosting volatility as players close positions.

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:................................. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sophie Walker)