Euro zone debt jitters weigh on European shares

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Lack of progress towards resolving the euro zone debt crisis and another political defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent European shares into reverse on Monday after a four-session winning streak.

At 1143 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.7 percent at 918.35 points after rising in the previous four sessions.

Europe's main investor fear gauge, the VDAX-NEW volatility index was up 7.4 percent at 45.87, signalling a sharp rise in investors' risk aversion and a run to safe-haven assets.

Caution has returned as EU finance ministers failed to come up with a constructive solution to deal with the debt crisis in the euro zone over the weekend.

The defeat of Merkel's conservatives by Social Democrats in a regional vote on Sunday ahead of a key euro zone vote in parliament in two weeks' time also added to markets' nervousness.

"It can't be good news for Europe. Social Democrats may be pro-Europe, but they are pro-Germany first," said the head of investment dealing at a fund management company that manages $80 billion.

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.6 percent, and Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 both lost 2.4 percent. Trading volumes were between 30 and 42 percent of 90-day averages by midday.

Banks with exposure to Greece weighed on the STOXX Europe 600 Banks , which lost 2.6 percent. Societe Generale was down 5.5 percent. Lloyds Banking Group shares took an extra hit after the unexpected resignation of its finance director.

Italian banks were up in the wake of a 1 percent stronger UniCredit , which benefited from fading expectations that it will launch a capital increase in the short term.

"The market is betting against a capital increase in the short term, which they had been discounting until now," a London-based analyst said.

CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE

After the disappointing European finance ministers gathering over the weekend, investors are eying other key economic meetings later this week, such as the two-day U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which starts on Tuesday, and IMF at the weekend.

"The problem is that the market is expecting that at some point one of these gatherings will actually yield a solution which once and for all deals with at least some of the problems which have been haunting markets for almost 18 months," said Markus Huber, Head of German Sales trading at ETX Capital.

Investors are keen to hear which available tools the Fed will put to use in order to stabilise and restart the economy.

"If the FOMC doesn't specify that, markets will remain at current levels and further sell offs are likely," he added.

Analysts said that if too many political meetings end without a hint of a solution, a stabilising effect on stock markets seen ahead of such events will diminish.

"Even with economic growth slowing, the substantial sell-off in stock markets around the world, especially in Europe, has rather been caused by a lack of confidence than by a lack of growth, meaning at least till now this is mainly a crisis of confidence not necessarily one of growth," ETX Capital's Huber added. (Additional Reporting by Atul Prakash in London; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

