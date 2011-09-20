European shares lifted by short-covering

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.6 percent

* German utility stocks given boost by court ruling

* French banks fall on euro zone debt worries

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 20 European shares were higher at midday Tuesday on short-covering after the previous session's sharp losses, while utility stocks E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE got a boost from a German court ruling that suspended a nuclear fuel tax.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.6 percent at 921.04 at 0920 GMT, following a 2.3 percent fall on Monday.

Traders said euro zone issues had not gone away and the gains likely did not reflect a turnaround in market sentiment.

"It is not a huge move up and probably just a bit of short covering," said Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners.

"It is not an environment where people are going in and taking hugely aggressive positions, volatility is so scary it is not like people are piling in."

In credit markets, the cost of insuring against an Italian default rose after a sovereign debt ratings cut by S&P, while there were still worries Greece may not be able to cut its budget deficit enough to avoid default.

"Without question we thought the (equity) market should be lower. But I think the fact is a lot of people are positioned that way and there is a lot of hedging instruments that just may push it around a little bit," a portfolio trader at a U.S. investment bank based in London said.

"Meaning they are long gamma, particularly in Europe, and as a consequence you have a lot of hedging that is required on any given move in either direction."

Compounding worries was a report German engineer Siemens (SIEGn.DE) had withdrawn cash from Societe Generale and sources saying China had halted European swaps with French banks due to the region's problems.

French banks were among the worst performers, with Societe Generale and BNP Paribas down 3.0 percent and 3.1 percent respectively. The banks were also named by sources as firms the Bank of China had halted trading with.

The FTSEurofirst 300's next resistance level was seen at 932.56, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of a sell-off which started in late July, while support was seen at its September low of 878.09.

UTILITIES GAIN

Utilities were the best performing sector in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index up 1 percent.

E.ON rose 2.6 percent and RWE was up 2.5 percent, to be the top risers on Germany's DAX index, after a German court suspended the enforcement of nuclear fuel taxation at E.ON's Grafenrheinfeld plant.

Buyers also came for Nokia , up 1.5 percent to be among the top gainers on the technology index, with traders citing a rumour Google could be a potential bidder for the group. (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Dan Lalor)

