European shares fall in volatile trade ahead of Fed

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 1.7 pct

* Volumes low ahead of Fed policy meet; stimulus moves eyed

* Cyclicals among worst hit

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 21 European shares fell on Wednesday as growth concerns weighed on cyclical stocks in low-volume, volatile trade ahead of the results of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to discuss fresh stimulus measures.

Autos , chemicals and basic resources were among the worst hit, while Germany's Wacker Chemie led fallers across the region, down 8.4 percent, after DZ Bank cited a bleak outlook for the cyclical stock.

The late slide into the close was "more evidence of the bearish consensus in the market", a London-based portfolio trader at a leading U.S. investment bank said, "although the scale of the sell-off was surprising".

A sales trader at a European investment bank said the fall was exacerbated by thin volume ahead of the Fed meeting, with futures leading the way as "no one is taking large directional bets in cash equities until they get confirmation of the Fed moves".

The meeting is expected to result in fresh efforts to kick-start the economy, but not to an expansion of the balance sheet in the same manner as the second round of U.S. government bond-buying last year, which led to a strong equities rally.

Pushing down long-term interest rates to support corporate investment or a refinancing of the mortgage sector were two potential ways to help growth, although any hope for fresh quantitative easing was forlorn, Wilfrid Pham, head of equities at Natixis Asset Management, said.

A Fed announcement is expected at 1815 GMT.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.7 percent at 918.06 points in volume of around three-quarters of its 90-day average, while the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index , a key regional measure of equity investor "fear", rose 3 percent.

GREECE FOCUS

While Greece looks to secure the next tranche of EU bailout funds needed to avoid default in October, credit markets are pricing in a 90 percent chance of a Greek default at some point.

"If you look at the credit options market, the vol and the skew have gone very high and that's pricing in a fairly high probability of a Lehman-style event by year-end," a derivatives strategist at a leading investment bank said.

The collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 kick-started the financial crisis and led to a sharp slide in the value of equities and other assets.

On Euro STOXX, there had been "a lift up in the whole vol smile", which showed people hedging across the board, although there was a slight lean towards more people buying put protection against falls, he said.

Driving that was the "political policy vacuum" around the handling of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Among financials -- most exposed to the crisis due to their sovereign debt holdings and fears of funding contagion in any Greek default -- French banks fell again on fears about their liquidity and exposure to recently downgraded Italy.

While market talk of capital raisings prompted a brief reversal in fortunes, BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole ended down between 1.3 percent and 2.4 percent in a 1.5 percent weaker index .

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Europe's debt crisis had increased the risk exposure of banks in the region by 300 billion euros ($411 billion), and urged them to recapitalise.

Pham said Natixis AM, which manages around 45 billion euros in equities, had taken some equity risk off during September but believed long-term investors could find value in sectors, including industrials.

Strong balance sheets and those with defensive parts of the business were attractive, but investors needed to "differentiate between countries; the problem with industrials is they have debt, and when they have debt the cost of debt from one country to another is different".

Analysts at UBS recommended looking to cheap stocks with the highest positive correlation to the deepening euro zone debt crisis, including GlaxoSmithKline , Novartis and Tesco .

($1 = 0.730 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson and Dominic Lau; Editing by David Hulmes)

