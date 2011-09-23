版本:
中国
2011年 9月 23日

European shares seen rebounding from 26-month lows

LONDON, Sept 23 European shares look set to rebound on Friday after hitting 26-month lows in the previous session after the Group of 20 economies said they would take all steps needed to calm the global financial system and the euro zone's rescue fund could be bolstered.

"In comparison to yesterday's falls, the higher open may prove to be only a brief respite from the selling pressure," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"Whilst the G20 comments are a well intended gesture, the lack of detailed, immediate action isn't likely to rebuild trader's risk appetite any time soon."

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 33 to 41 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 45 to 60 points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to gain 31 to 41 points higher, or as much as 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Jon Hopkins)

