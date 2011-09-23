G20 hopes push up European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.8 pct

* French banks rally after sell-off

* Adidas gains after Nike results

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 23 European shares rose in a tentative recovery on Friday, following sharp falls in the previous session, after the Group of 20 major economies pledged action to help financial markets and increase the flexibility of the euro zone's rescue fund.

French bank stocks were amongst the top risers after having been heavily sold off due to their exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, particularly in Italy, and concerns about their liquidity and funding.

As a result of these concerns, Societe Generale has lost 59.7 percent since late July, Credit Agricole 54.7 percent and BNP Paribas 52.6 percent, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index has fallen 33.73 percent.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were amongst the top risers on the French CAC up 0.9 to 1.5 percent.

The G20 said necessary steps would be taken to help calm the global financial system. However, little detail was given on how the rescue fund might be changed and what kind of action the group would implement to help the markets.

"It is only a short-term relief ... we do not know that much about how the G20 will respond to the challenge," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund.

"Fundamentally nothing has changed and it is too early to get aggressive at this stage. We are underweight financials and have become in more so in the last month."

Greek newspapers reported that the country's finance minister sees three scenarios in resolving the debt crisis including an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders.

Greek banking stocks dropped 4.8 percent on the default scenario news as well as being hit by a Moody's Investors Service downgrade of eight Greek banks by two notches.

By 0823 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 882.07 points, after dropping 4.7 percent to a 26-month low on Thursday on worries about global growth.

The index is on track to end the week down 6.1 percent, its worst performance since August.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear guage, was only down 1.4 percent and is on track to end the week 9.6 percent higher - the higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for risk.

Implied volatility, which is only calculated after the market close, rose sharply on most major European indexes after Thursday's selloff, with that for Germany's DAX up 9.3 percent, for Britain's FTSE 100 up 20 percent and for the French CAC-40 up 10 percent.

Traders put the gains down to bargain hunting after the sharp falls.

"It is a relief rally and investors are just picking up some stocks on the cheap," Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital, said. "I do not see how everything has changed overnight.

"Kick-starting the economy is easier said than done and it will take a lot more than what has been put on the table."

Adidas (ADSGn.DE) was also amongst the best performers, up 2.9 percent and topped the German DAX , boosted by U.S. peer's Nike first-quarter profits which topped Wall Street estimates. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters) ============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................