European shares fall again as G20 talk seen hollow

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.6 pct near midday
* G20 comments on bailout fund, financial sector fails to
buoy banks
* Greek default/haircut comments also weigh
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 23 European shares fell on Friday
after a fresh pledge of support from leading global economies to
shore up the financial sector failed to placate markets, leaving
them on course for a fifth straight month of losses.
Adding to the gloom were comments from Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) suggesting European lenders could face a bigger than
expected writedown on their Greek debt holdings, as talk of a
Greek default intensified.
The Group of 20 leading economies, meeting in Washington,
said they would take all the necessary steps to boost market
confidence while the euro zone would look at ways to boost the
effectiveness of the region's bailout fund.
Given the scale of the previous session's selloff, the news
was enough to spark a tentative rally at the open on Friday,
although the lack of detail meant conviction was low and sellers
soon emerged to push the market to fresh 26-month lows.
"It's the usual platitudes... but they don't have the
political capital to do what they need to do, which is bail out
the southern European countries and recap all the banks. I think
it's a complete nonsense," Andrew Lim, banks analyst at Espirito
Santo said.
"The short-term funding market is dying for some banks, and
the wholesale funding market has also pretty much dried up," he
added.
French, Italian and Spanish banks were all at risk, he
added, and while some bottom fishers in search of bargains were
taking long-only bets on the sector, most people were out of the
market, including hedge funds.
At 1108 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was down 1.6 percent at 859.33 points, just off
its low of 856.97, a fresh 26-month low. It had closed Thursday
down 4.7 percent.
The weakness prompted a fresh rise in the Euro STOXX 50
volatility index , up 5.7 percent to 50.48. The higher
the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for risk.
Implied volatility had risen sharply after the Thursday
selloff, with that for Germany's DAX up 9.3 percent,
for Britain's FTSE 100 up 20 percent and for the French
CAC-40 up 10 percent.
In comparison with the cash market, however, volatility had
been "extremely well behaved", Franck Lacour, head of
derivatives at HSBC, said.
"It feels like most of the directional players are either
out of the market or very well protected. You haven't had the
kind of panic in the volatility market like you had in 2008."
"If the market moves another 10 percent down, then it could
become more difficult, because then people will have a lot less
effective protection and more risks."
From a chart perspective, the Euro STOXX 50 index
of leading blue-chip shares, down 1.3 percent at 2,001.55, had
support at 2,000, Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said.
Short-to-medium term players remain bearish, however, which
"points to a conclusion that should the 2,000 level be broken on
a close basis, there will be more room for a drop to our next
target at 1,810, which is a Fibonacci projection from the Dec'07
- Jan'08 impulse wave," Bondar said.
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................