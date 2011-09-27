European shares Lifted by euro zone debt plan hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 2.5 percent

LONDON, Sept 27 European shares climbed to their highest in nearly a week on Tuesday morning, on renewed expectations European policymakers will act to contain Greece's debt problems and resolve a regional debt crisis threatening to derail the world economy.

Financials, hit hard previously because of their exposure to peripheral euro zone economies, were among the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 baking index up 3.2 percent and insurers up 4.1 percent.

The indexes are still down 32 percent and 19 percent, respectively, in 2011.

"Given so much uncertainty at the moment, there is room for both pessimism and optimism. The optimists have taken the forefront on hopes that we could see European politicians getting to grips with the current situation over the coming weeks," said Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"But there are still a lot of concerns. Investors remain sceptical about the success of the measures being planned to resolve the euro zone credit crisis."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.5 percent at 919.73 at 0813 GMT, after hitting 920.22, the highest since Sept. 21. It rose 1.8 percent on Monday on talk policymakers were drawing up plans to boost the size of the regional bailout fund, halve Greece's debts and recapitalise banks.

The market awaited a policy meeting of the European Central Bank next week, with ECB officials saying on Monday they were keeping their options for a rate cut open. There were also some signals the bank could start offering 12-month, limit-free loans to banks again.

Auto shares rose on hopes a solution for the euro zone crisis could bring the global economy back on track and improve demand for vehicles. The sector index rose 3.7 percent, while Daimler (DAIGn.DE) gained 4.9 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS

The Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue-chip index, was up 2.7 percent at 2,140.40 points, after climbing to its highest in more than a week earlier in the session.

Analysts said the index was likely to stay in a 2,000-2,200 range in the coming session. If the price recovered above 2,098 -- a gap on the daily candlestick chart -- on a sustained basis, the index could test 2,200.

"It is worth noting a possible double-bottom formation on the daily chart should the price recover above 2,200, which has the measuring targets at 2,343 and 2,436. It is important to watch the next three closes," Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said.

Charts indicated that if the index closed below 2,000 in coming days, the move could suggest a drop to 1,810. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

