U.S. data and German vote lift European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.6 pct; gets U.S. GDP, jobless
boost
* German parliament support for bailout fund lifts banks
* French lenders extend bounce from low levels
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 29 European shares rose on Thursday
after better-than-expected U.S. economic data eased some market
worries about slowing growth, prompting a reverse of early falls
for a number of cyclical sectors and helping the index pare
heavy third-quarter losses.
That weak broader trend is likely to remain into year-end
for most markets, however, a Reuters poll showed, weighed by the
headwind of tepid developed market growth and the tail risk of
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
On that issue there was some brightness after the German
parliament backed plans to boost the size and remit of the euro
zone bailout fund, as agreed in July, providing a fillip for
those keen to see signs of core euro zone political unity.
By the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 933.26 points.
It remains down 3.5 percent in September, ahead of Friday,
the last trading day of the month and quarter, and on course for
its biggest quarterly fall since the last three months of 2008.
Portfolio rebalancing at quarter-end was also lending some
structural support to the market, a trader at a U.S. investment
bank said, as people shifted some of their allocation to
equities from bonds, after the heavy falls.
Better-than-expected weekly jobless claims data from the
United States combined with a slight upwards revision for U.S.
second-quarter growth helped buoy the market into the Wall
Street open, although conviction was light and volume low.
Evidence of nagging concerns over the outlook for growth
could be seen in the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index
, which fell 2 percent on Thursday.
It is on course for a seventh consecutive losing month, and
September promises to be the heaviest fall in that sequence.
Key for Fredrik Nerbrand, global head of asset allocation at
HSBC, was how the two broad macroeconomic themes play into one
another.
"If we get a resolution on the euro zone, it would make me
more confident. However, do I think this would spark a new era
of growth? No. I think that's the big question here. It's a
stop-gap, not a silver bullet to ignite global growth.
"A slowdown in growth is on the cards anyway so, if you
remove the euro zone troubles, you remove the most apocalyptic
of scenarios but you don't shift the overall growth outlook
necessarily to the positive side, you merely limit the
downside."
SENTIMENT BOOST
While news of the successful German vote had been expected
by many -- with the euro and German Bund futures FGBLc1
little moved -- banks and insurers, among the most sold-off over
the course of the debt crisis, got a sentiment boost.
French lenders, hit hard in recent months but up sharply
this week on hopes for solid action to stem any potential Greek
default contagion to bigger peripheral peers such as Italy,
where many have deep links, were among the biggest gainers.
Societe Generale , up 5.8 percent, Natixis
, 6.3 percent higher, and Credit Agricole , up
4.4 percent, featured prominently in a STOXX Europe 600 Banks
index that closed up 2.5 percent.
Simon Maughan, head of sales at MF Global, said he expected
a strong rally into year-end for financials on cheap valuations,
"slow but positive moves afoot to address what's going on in
Europe" and an expected sharp reduction in volatility.
"That's correlated with a powerful rally in financials every
time it's happened since late 2007," he said.
Volatility, as measured by the Euro STOXX Volatility index
, ended Thursday down 4.2 percent at 44.44. The lower the
index the greater investor appetite for risk. In spite of the
dip, the index remains at historically high levels.
Dan Morris, market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management,
said while European equity valuations were cheap, the broader
macroeconomic risks were such that he would not go long without
protection.
"I would be underweight a naked long position on European
equities. I don't think you can just buy them and then cross
your fingers.
"You can buy them on a long-enough horizon as long as you
hedge that exposure a in way that, if things don't go well,
you're not going to lose everything."
(Editing by David Hulmes)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................