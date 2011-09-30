Economic jitters, debt crisis hit European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.7 percent

* Price performance set for worst quarter since late 2008

* Chinese manufacturing weighs on luxury groups, car makers

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Renewed fears of a slowdown in the global economy combined with the long-dragging euro zone debt crisis weighed on European stocks on Friday, as one of the most volatile and worst quarters since late 2008 came to an end.

At 1125 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.7 percent at 917.11 points, after hitting an intra-day low of 913.43.

Shares extended losses after euro zone inflation unexpectedly rose in September to 3 percent and dampened hopes that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates next week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains on course to record its best week in 26 months, helped by a bounce in the beaten-down financials sector, despite the poor performance for the quarter.

But monthly economic data showing a further contraction in China's manufacturing sector and a pick-up in input prices added to fears for global economic growth.

"The latest available data show that 83.7 percent of global leading indicators have dropped month on month. We have only seen such breadth of economic weakness once before since our data began - in the 2008/09 recession," said Fredrik Nerbrand, Global Head of asset allocation at HSBC.

"As the world becomes increasingly focused on the same risks, macro-economic variables are becoming more correlated. This correlation is likely to amplify the economic cycle through a more pronounced negative feedback loop. In turn, this should increase economic volatility and boost required rates of returns," he added.

Shares in automakers and luxury goods groups were among the biggest decliners.

"Although the (Chinese) figures do not point to China's hard landing as growth still remains above 9 percent, they definitely affect companies with distribution markets in China, like luxury goods manufacturers or carmakers, which have been benefitting from Asia's economic expansion in recent years," a trader said.

Swatch Group lost 6 percent, while Richemont and Burberry were down 6.6 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

BMW lost 6.8 percent and Daimler shares were down 4 percent, underperforming a 4.2 percent lower STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index .

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index lost 3.4 percent, with Deutsche Bank shedding 7 percent as investors anticipate Germany's flagship lender to cut its outlook. (Additional reporting Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (harro.tenwolde@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1271; Reuters Messaging: harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

