Greek deficit miss hits European shares

By Dominic Lau

LONDON, Oct 3 European shares fell sharply on Monday after draft budget figures showed Greece would miss its deficit targets this year and next, which might result in the country seeking more bailout funds from its international lenders.

However, other euro zone governments, faced with domestic opposition, may be unwilling to step in and fill the gap, raising the prospects that Greek bondholders, or financial institutions, would need to take a bigger haircut than the one earlier agreed.

Should Greece fail to get additional financing from the international lenders or if the private sector failed to agree to a bigger haircut on its debt, it might be forced to default.

Banks , down 3.4 percent, underperformed the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index . The banking sector has fallen 34 percent so far this year.

Highlighting the problem for financial institutions, Belgian and French finance ministers were due to meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of financial services group Dexia , whose shares lost 6.8 percent.

Among other top losers in the banking sector were Commerzbank and Societe Generale , down 7.2 and 6.7 percent, respectively.

By 0747 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.2 percent at 902.49 points, after losing nearly 17 percent in July-September, its biggest quarterly loss since late 2008.

"The fact that they are at least acknowledging the size of the problem as such, that they need such a large package, is a positive sign. Ultimately, Greece would need to see its debt written down by more and with that you need probably some kind of shoring up of the banking sector," said Alec Letchfield, chief investment officer at HSBC Asset Management.

"But the problem you'd then got is to get the 17 governments together to agree on something. It's very difficult to do that ... Until we get a bigger and better package coming through trading will remain volatile and often capped."

Letchfield said investors needed to be careful with the stocks they picked in this environment, adding that some engineers had been trading well, while some defensive shares were getting expensive.

Automakers , among the cyclical sectors whose performance is highly correlated with economic growth, fell 4.4 percent, with BMW down 5.5 percent.

UBS economist Larry Hatheway also did not expect much relief from the uncertainties in the euro zone in the coming months.

"Policy responses will remain mostly monetary, in the form of rate cuts and a further easing of liquidity conditions for banks," he said in a note, adding that the European Central Bank was likely to cut interest rates by a half percentage point on Thursday.

"After national parliaments complete ratification of the expanded EFSF (bailout fund) mandated by mid-October, (we) expect more wrangling and uncertainty about how to bolster Europe's financial sector."

