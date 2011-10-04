Euro crisis contagion fears hit European shares

* FTSEurofirst drops 3.3 percent

* Dexia down 15.2 pct as break-up looms

* Deustche Bank down 6.2 pct after outlook cut

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 European shares took another hit on Tuesday on fears Franco-Belgian bank Dexia may need to be rescued due to its exposure to Greek debt in what investors see as evidence of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis spreading to the banking sector.

At the same time euro zone finance ministers are reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second international bailout package for Greece, a move that could undermine the aid programme and hasten the threat of a Greek default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 3.3 percent at 882.20 points at 1207 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 4.8 percent.

The index, which has lost more than 36 percent so far this year, dipped after Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) cut its outlook. Traders said the cut was flagged last week by several media and most of it was priced in. Deutsche Banks shares lost 6 percent and are down 38 percent so far this year.

Shares in Dexia dropped as much as 38 percent and stood almost a fifth lower, valuing its equity at less than 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) according to Reuters data.

That contrasts with Dexia's holding of 3.8 billion euros of Greek sovereign bonds at the end of June, and total credit risk exposure to the country of 4.8 billion euros.

"What you are now beginning to see is they (investors) are now picking out the banks. Dexia is the weakest," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

Adding to worries was an increase in the use of the ECB overnight deposit facility by banks, which jumped to 209.3 billion euros. This is money banks deposit with the ECB rather than lending it to other banks and is therefore an important indicator of lack of trust in the financial sector.

"It's the first time since July 2010 that it is more than 200 billion euros," a German trader said. "This is weighing on the euro," he added. The euro fell as low as $1.3144, a nine-month trough. It also fell to a 10-year low of 100.78 yen .

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 , France's CAC40 and Germany's DAX fell 3.4 to 4.1 percent.

The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100 and Spain's IBEX 35 rose to three-week highs on Monday, while that for Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 , Italy's FTSE MIB and Sweden's OMX S30 climbed to one-week highs, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed, indicating investors' wariness.

"As fears over of Greece contagion spread and the growth story in China continues apace, we are seeing a major shift in people's perception of the investment world order, said Ash Misra, Head of Investment, Lloyds TSB Private Banking.

"Developed markets no longer equate to low-risk in the eyes of many investors and many are becoming more open to emerging market alternatives."

Investors are also casting an eye on news from the central banks. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee in Washington at 1400 GMT.

ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet will give an introductory statement at the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at 1300 GMT. (Additional reporting by Brian Gorman in London; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

