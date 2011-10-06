European shares rise on bank recap hope

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 2.6 percent

* Banks gain on recapitalisation hope

* BoE announces more QE; ECB leaves rates unchanged

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 6 European shares rose on Thursday to hit a five-week closing high, with banks among the best performers on hopes policymakers will come up with coordinated action to recapitalise struggling lenders.

UK-listed miners were also among the best performers, with Antofagasta rising 10.2 percent and Vedanta Resources up 8.2 percent in volume nearly double their 90-day daily average, tracking copper prices higher and helped by U.S. data that hinted at an improvement in the labour market.

Investor sentiment improved after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso flagged plans for a coordinated injection of funds into the region's banks, though he did not say how it would work.

French banks, which have heavy exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, particularly Italy's, were among the best performers.

BNP Paribas was up 8.6 percent, while Natixis jumped 9 percent. However, BNP Paribas is still down 34 percent and Natixis down 25.5 percent since the sell-off started in late July.

"It is just a short-term relief rally. The markets are hoping on a coordinated action plan to help banks," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.6 billion under management.

"The banks have fallen a long way, and in my opinion European banks outside of the UK are un-investable until we get more detail on how to deal with the sovereign debt crisis."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 2.6 percent at 940.65 points in a choppy session, with the index briefly paring gains after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged.

"The ECB should have done more and will eventually have to do so, including significantly lower policy interest rates," said Stewart Robertson, Senior Economist at Aviva Investors.

But the Bank of England launched a fresh round of quantitative easing in a bid to boost the struggling economy.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 3.2 percent to 2,248.78 and broke above its 50-day moving average at 2,26.86, a strong resistance level.

