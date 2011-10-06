European shares extend rally ahead of ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.9 pct

* Hopes of dovish tone from ECB, help for banks fuel rally

* BoE keeps rate unchanged, expands asset purchase programme

* Euro STOXX 50 hits strong resistance levels

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Oct 6 European shares rose on Thursday, with a blue-chip index flirting with levels not seen in five weeks, as banking stocks climbed on rising hopes of coordinated action to recapitalise the lenders and shelter them from the region's debt crisis.

Expectations of a dovish tone at European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet's press briefing due later in the afternoon was also improving sentiment.

The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged at 1.5 percent, but Trichet is seen preparing the ground for a cut before the end of the year and offer banks further protection against the euro zone debt problems.

"We've gained 7 percent in two days, so a change in Trichet's tone is already in the prices," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"Now if Trichet fails to announce fresh measures, and if he focuses his speech on inflation, the risk is that it could reverse the stock rally."

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent on Thursday and said it will expand its asset purchase programme to a total of 275 billion pounds, highlighting the precarious state of Britain's economy.

At 1113 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.5 percent at 930.75 points.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 1.9 percent at 2,222.14 points, after rising to as high as 2,232.94 points, a level not seen since Sept. 2.

The benchmark index, which has rallied about 15 percent since hitting a 2-1/2 year low on Sept. 23, was testing its 50-day moving average on Thursday, a strong resistance level.

Alexandre Le Drogoff, technical analyst at Aurel BGC, remains cautious on the outlook for the index.

"We're having a big rebound that could last a bit more, but the big resistance lays at around 2,260, which represents a downward trendline formed by Aug. 17 and Sept. 1 peaks," he said.

"There is such poor visibility that it's hard to see the index rallying further. Besides, the U.S. indexes are just starting to correct, so October should be rocky for both Wall Street and European markets."

Banks rallied sharply, with Natixis up 13 percent, BNP Paribas up 7.4 percent and UniCredit up 3.3 percent.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday the EU's executive has proposed coordinated recapitalisation of the banks, the most explicit statement yet from a top EU official on action to help restore confidence in the bruised banking sector.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 2 percent, Germany's DAX index up 2.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 2.3 percent.

Cyclical shares also rallied, with miner Antofagasta up 9.7 percent and automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen up 5.4 percent.

Shares in troubled Franco-Belgian lender Dexia sank 10 percent, extending this week's losses to 36 percent, on news that the bank could sell its Luxembourg arm, seen as one of its few healthy units.

