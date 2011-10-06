European shares trim gains as ECB keeps rates on hold

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.5 pct
* Hopes of dovish tone from ECB, help for banks fuel rally
* All eyes on Trichet's press conference
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 6 European shares trimmed gains on
Thursday afternoon after the European Central Bank left interest
rates unchanged, but market hopes of a dovish tone at ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet's press briefing and fresh
measures to help banks kept the rally alive.
Trichet was expected to prepare the ground for a cut before
the end of the year and offer banks further protection against
the euro zone debt problems.
"Disappointment is likely, unless the press conference gives
clear signals of soon-to-come steps to ease the monetary policy
stance, such as liquidity injection on a longer-term horizon,
restart of the covered bond purchase programme, etc.," a
Paris-based trader said.
The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at 0.5
percent on Thursday and said it will expand its asset purchase
programme to a total of 275 billion pounds, highlighting the
precarious state of Britain's economy.
At 1217 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.4 percent at 929.54 points. It was up
1.9 percent shortly before the ECB decision.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.5 percent at 2,213.32 points, after rising to a
five-week high of 2,232.94 points earlier in the session.
The benchmark index, which has rallied about 15 percent
since hitting a 2-1/2 year low on Sept. 23, was testing its
50-day moving average on Thursday, a strong resistance level.
Banks rallied sharply, with Natixis up 12 percent,
BNP Paribas up 7.7 percent and UniCredit up
2.4 percent.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Thursday the EU's executive has proposed coordinated
recapitalisation of the banks, the most explicit statement yet
from a top EU official on action to help restore confidence in
the bruised banking sector.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.7
percent, Germany's DAX index up 1 percent and France's
CAC 40 up 2 percent.
Cyclical shares also rallied, with miner Antofagasta
up 8.6 percent and automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
up 4.3 percent.
Shares in troubled Franco-Belgian lender Dexia
sank 14 percent, extending this week's losses to 36 percent, on
news that the bank could sell its Luxembourg arm, seen as one of
its few healthy units.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Cowell)