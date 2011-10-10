European shares rise on bank recap hope

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.1 pct

* Telecom, utilites amongst the best performers

* Banks fall as uncertainty remains

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 10 European shares rose on Monday on track for four straight days of gains after French and German leaders said they would come up with a plan which would include bank recapitalisation to help ease the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Defensive shares such as telecom and utilities featured among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index up 0.9 percent and the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index rising 0.5 percent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said they would work out a plan to recapitalise European banks, come up with a sustainable answer to Greece and accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

No details of their plan were given, however.

"The market is looking for a road map for a solution to the euro zone crisis. Merkel and Sarkozy details are scratchy and investors will need to see the detail by the end of the month," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has $245 billion of assets under management.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index , however, was among the worst performers as traders were sceptical about the French and German plan. It fell 1.1 percent.

The bank index is down 31.3 percent for the year as worries have intensified about global growth and contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.

"Although it is positive, the issue is how much extra capital do the banks need. Any bailouts may mean a further hit to equity holders. We still need to see the extent of potential losses," Batty added.

Standard Life Investments remained underweight on financial equities.

French banks Credit Agricole , BNP Paribas and Societe Generale , which have high exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, particularly Italy, were standout losers and fell 2.5 to 3.6 percent on the concerns over the lack of details.

BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were also being hit after media reports over the weekend said they could seek to raise a combined 11 billion euros ($14.8 billion), but both banks denied any plans.

Fears about the strength of European banks have been stoked thanks to the rescue of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia . On Monday the board agreed for its Belgian banking division to be nationalised.

Greek banks dropped 10.5 percent to find themselves also among the worst performers on worries about the use of a rescue fund for Proton Bank PRBr.AT.

Erste Group Bank dropped 10.6 percent to become one of the worst performers after emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said it sees 2010 net loss of 700-800 million euros.

By 0830 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 948.60 points after hitting a five-week closing high on Friday following better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , a key gauge of Europe's investor fear was up 0.7 percent after falling 4.9 percent in the previous session.

The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for risk.

The benchmark pushed higher above a key resistance level, formed by its 50-day moving average at 937.24 points.

But resistance was seen for the index at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci Retracement of its sell-off from February to September, or 980.52 points.

GAINS SHORT-LIVED

Without any firm details of the plan and with Fitch downgrading Italy's and Spain's sovereign credit rating late on Friday, traders thought the euro zone debt crisis was far from over.

"I do not think it is as jolly as it looks and there is still going to be uncertainty hanging over the market," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

"Although they are trying to put on a common front, it is very difficult to get deals done." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson) ============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:................................. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)