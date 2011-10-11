European shares fall ahead of Slovak vote on EFSF

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.8 pct
* Slovakian EFSF vote eyed
* Alcoa's earnings in focus
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 11 European shares fell on Tuesday
after a four-day rally, as investors awaited a vote in the
Slovak parliament to ratify wider powers for the euro zone's
rescue fund.
Slovakia's lawmakers are split over the plan to boost the
size and scope of the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), which policymakers hope will contain the Greek debt
crisis.
All other countries have voted in favour of the changes to
the rescue fund and are waiting on Slovakia, the last of the
17-member bloc to vote on the deal.
"After a rally over the past few days there is nervousness
ahead of the Slovak vote," said Ian King, head of international
equities at Legal & General, which has $557 billion under
management.
"People would like to see more concrete action sooner, but
we are dealing with 17 different countries, and opinions between
policymakers are varied, and consensus between them is going to
take time. The market does not like uncertainty."
Also worrying investors was the start of the U.S. earnings
season, with America's biggest aluminium producer Alcoa
releasing third-quarter results after the market close, which
should give some clues about how the slowdown is affecting
companies.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index were
weighed down by the growth worries, falling 1.4 percent as
investors booked profits after making a 15.6 percent over the
past four days.
Copper miners such as Kazakhmys and Xstrata
were among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 ,
tracking the metal lower.
By 1122 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.8 percent at 956.65 points after
gaining 8.6 percent over the past four days on hopes that
policymakers were coming up with an action plan to help ease the
region's debt crisis.
The benchmark index was edging towards a support level, its
38.2 percent Fibonacci Retracement, or 950.77 points from its
July to September sell-off, while the next resistance level was
seen at the 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement, 980.98.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rose 3.6 percent
after falling 24.8 percent over the past four days. The higher
the volatility index, the lower investors' appetite for risk.
German retailer Metro dropped 3.7 percent, leading
losers on Germany's blue-chip index , after Goldman
Sachs cut its investment rating to "neutral" from "buy".
"We believe that uncertainty around the CEO succession could
weigh on the shares in the coming months as the market assesses
how the company's strategy could change," Goldman Sachs wrote in
a note.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)
