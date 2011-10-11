European shares slip ahead of Slovak vote, earnings

* FTSEurofirst falls 0.9 pct

* Slovak EFSF vote awaited

* Miners among biggest fallers

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Oct 11 European shares fell on Tuesday morning, snapping a four-day rally, in cautious trading ahead of a vote in Slovakia on extending the euro zone rescue fund, and the start of U.S. earnings season.

At 0851 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 955.12 points, after rising 1.7 percent on Monday, when it extended a rally to four days, on optimism that policymakers were addressing the region's debt crisis. U.S. shares also rose for a fourth day.

Stocks were lower across the board on Tuesday, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index among the biggest fallers, down 1.9 percent, giving up some of the strong gains of the previous session, as metals prices fell. Antofagasta fell 3.3 percent.

Traders were cautious ahead of a vote in Slovakia to extend the euro zone rescue facility. Slovakia is the last member the 17-member bloc yet to vote on a deal agreed by its leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

The vote is likely to be between 1400 GMT and 1500 GMT.

Some strategists remained upbeat, saying the Slovak vote would be affirmative and said the market was simply giving back a little of the strong gains from the previous four sessions.

"I don't think (the vote) is going to be a dealbreaker, though there will be various political machinations behind the scenes," said London-based James Buckley, a fund manager at Baring Asset Management, which has 30 billion pounds ($47 billion) under management.

"The building blocks for a fourth-quarter rally are coming together. European politicians are finally beginning to grasp the nettle. And we've had some reasonable data out of the United States."

Despite the recent 4-day rally, the pan-European benchmark is down more than 14 percent in 2011, as worries about major economies going into recession and the euro zone debt crisis have prompted investors to move away from risky assets such as stocks.

The European Union postponed a summit by a week on Monday to allow time for a broader solution to Greece's debt crisis, after Athens said it had concluded talks with international lenders on an aid payment needed to avert default.

Greek banks fell 5.2 percent.

After the close of the markets on Tuesday, aluminium company Alcoa kicks off the third-quarter U.S. earnings season. Banking heavyweight JPMorgan is among those reporting later in the week.

"In earnings season, there will be a focus on the outlook statements, and whether they will lead to analysts lowering their 2012 forecasts, more than the numbers themselves," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said.

He said share indexes would end the year "roughly where they are now" with the euro zone debt crisis continuing to limit the upside, and cheap valuations helping to limit the downside.

Among individual shares, German airline Lufthansa fell 3.1 percent after BofA Merrill Lynch cut its rating to "underperform" and after German air traffic controllers on Monday threatened to strike this week. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

============================================================= For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================= For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................