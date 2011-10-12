European shares hit five-week high; miners advance

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent
* Basic resources shares recover after early losses
* Slovakia expected to approve euro zone rescue fund
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 12 European shares hit a five-week
high on Wednesday, with miners boosted by stronger metals on
signs of Chinese restocking and on expectations that Slovakia's
failure to ratify the euro zone's rescue plan was a temporary
blip.
Equities were also supported by data showing euro zone
industrial production was stronger than expected in August.
The European mining index was up 2.2 percent after
copper prices rose more than 2 percent and other key
base metals also advanced. Analysts said Chinese consumers were
buying copper to meet immediate demand, which has tightened
supply in Asia.
Auto shares featured among the top gainers, the
sector index rising more than 3 percent, with luxury carmakers
such as BMW and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) in particular
helped by hopes of improving demand for their vehicles.
At 1014 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.1 percent at 972.18 points after
falling to a low of 952.50 earlier in the session. But the index
is still down about 14 percent this year on concerns of a Greek
default and the debt crisis spreading to other countries.
"Markets are clearly still hoping for a comprehensive plan
to tackle the (euro zone) debt crises. This may continue to
support the market over the next couple of months," said
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets.
"In Slovakia, a 'yes' vote may follow shortly. However, it
once again demonstrates how difficult a democratic decision
process with 17 members (of the euro zone bloc) may be."
Parties in Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's outgoing
government will hold talks with the opposition to reach a quick
agreement after its Parliament failed to ratify a deal to expand
the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, which is central to the
bailout of Greece. Slovakia is the only one of the 17 countries
not to have ratified, but a second vote is expected to succeed
within days.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was certain there
would be full ratification by the time of the European Union
summit on Oct. 23.
Basic resources shares came under pressure earlier in the
session on weaker than expected results overnight from U.S.
aluminum giant Alcoa on tough economic conditions.
"Caution is still the watchword," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"But we can't read too much into just one set of results.
Additionally, there is still hope that Slovakia will pass the
expansion of the bailout fund in the very near term."
Investors awaited an announcement by the European Union on a
bank recapitalisation plan later in the day that is designed to
cushion the impact of a possible default by Greece on the
region's banks. The European banks index was up 1.2
percent.
BUY DEFENSIVES
Analysts and fund managers said investors should buy
defensive sectors such as healthcare and telecommunications in
the current volatile trading conditions.
"We like healthcare stocks as the sector's outlook is
improving. The drug pipeline is also improving, their margins
are still very high, and they are cash generative," said
Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management, which
manages $700 million.
Smith liked Sanofi Aventis for its high exposure
to emerging markets, where demand for medicines is growing.
In the context of sluggish economic growth and poor returns
on cash, Societe Generale strategists recommended going long on
shares of European telecoms and short on utilities.
"Investors are hungry for high-yielding safe assets. Telecom
companies have spent around a decade strengthening balance
sheets damaged by a frenzy of merger and acquisition activity
during the Dotcom bubble," they said in a note.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 1.6 percent to 2,352.31 points. The index has moved above
its Sept. 1 peak and is now at its highest since mid-August.
After Tuesday's modest pull-back, chartists say the revival
of the recovery rally could send the index towards 2,560-2,570
points, the target of a potential third wave of the Elliott wave
chart pattern started with the Sept. 23 low.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Will
Waterman)
