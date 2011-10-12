Data and Slovak bailout backing lift European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 1.6 pct, highest close since Aug.
4
* Industrial data, Slovak plan act as support
* Cyclicals benefit from stronger risk appetite
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 12 European shares hit a nine-week
closing high on Wednesday after stronger euro zone economic data
and news that Slovakia is set to sign off on a plan to expand
the region's sovereign bailout fund helped spur demand for
cyclical stocks.
Better-than-expected August industrial output data helped
drive early gains, while the Slovakia news -- though expected by
many, even after it initially rejected the plan on Tuesday --
buoyed markets into the close, particularly banks .
"The under-positioning in financials plus continued rhetoric
about a unified European solution (to the debt crisis) makes
people less happy to be short," a trader at a U.S. investment
bank said.
Hopes of further action to stem the region's debt crisis
have grown since German and French leaders pledged to unveil a
package to solve the problem this month.
While a rescheduled Oct. 23 meeting of the European Council
will be the main focal point for investors, G20 finance
ministers are set for a two-day meeting starting Friday, at
which the euro zone crisis will also be discussed.
Nomura strategist Alastair Newton said in a note markets
were looking for the issue of bank recapitalisations, a further
writedown of Greek debt and an even bigger boost to the region's
bailout fund, to be dealt with in a fresh package.
"We believe the first step in reaching such an agreement
involves bridging what we see as significant gaps between Berlin
and Paris over the means by which Europe's ailing banks should
be recapitalised," he said.
"Progress with this and the other two issues is likely to
remain hampered by domestic political considerations, not only
in France and Germany but across the eurozone as a whole."
Sources said on Wednesday euro zone countries will ask banks
to book losses of up to 50 percent on their Greek debt holdings
as part of a plan to avoid a disorderly default.
By the close, the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of
leading European shares was up 1.6 percent at 977.02 points, its
highest close since Aug. 4.
While the index fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, it is up nearly
6 percent in October after losing 16.9 percent in the third
quarter.
Lending weight to the bank gains was a bullish sector note
from Societe Generale, in which it said the recent sell-off --
the STOXX Europe 600 fell 28 percent in the third
quarter -- had been overdone.
"Our calculations suggest current valuations discount
sizeable sovereign debt haircuts, a severe double-dip recession,
and across-the-board bank recapitalisations. If all happen, then
the sector appears fairly valued," it said.
"However, we believe that politicians will eventually put in
place the necessary reforms required to unlock the valuation
potential available. Existing valuations leave significant
upside potential if current fears prove overdone."
AUTOS ACCELERATE
Autos posted the biggest sectoral gain, with Fiat
up 7.8 percent in volume nearly double its 90-day daily
average after majority-owned U.S. unit Chrysler reached a
tentative pay deal with a leading union.
The surge in Fiat shares came amid strong gains for a host
of Italian blue-chips as the FTSE MIB index ended up
nearly 3 percent.
"Italy's been an underperformer for obvious reasons, but
there are good global companies such as Fiat, Fiat Industrial
and Pirelli, that are so cheap versus their peers that people
are finally taking the plunge," a trader at a European
investment bank said.
The market's structural short position, as a result of the
third-quarter sell-off and "underweight" stance of many fund
managers to European equities, meant it "doesn't take a lot of
inflow to get that moving in the other direction", the trader at
a U.S. investment bank said.
"Historically, the last quarter is one of the best,
particularly after a poor third quarter. With hedge fund
performance also being so poor, there could be a little bit of
an environment where they're forced to chase the market."
(Editing by David Hulmes)
