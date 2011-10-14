European shares resumes rally; resistance looms

* FTSEurofirst 300 +0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 +0.5 pct

* Indexes reverse Thursday's dip, resistance looms

* Tech shares buoyed by Google results

* Spanish stocks hit by country's credit downgrade

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Oct 14 European stocks resumed their recovery rally on Friday after the previous session's bout of profit-taking as growing hopes of swift measures to battle the euro zone debt crisis eclipsed Spain's credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's.

Gains were limited, however, as benchmark indexes were back at major resistance levels.

Tech shares paced the rally, led by STMicroelectronics , up 6.2 percent, Ericsson (ERICb.ST), up 3.9 percent, and Infineon (IFXGn.DE), up 2.8 percent, buoyed by Google's quarterly results that beat analyst expectations.

At 1126 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 972.81 points, reversing most of the previous session's losses and heading towards 983.38 points, a major resistance level that represents the 50 percent retracement of the index's slump between late-July and late-September.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5 percent at 2,344.02 points, climbing back towards the 50 percent retracement of the nosedive of the past few months.

The index was also rising towards the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the fall from the year's high hit in mid-February, a longer-term resistance level.

"With the summer's slump, the market had priced in a double dip in the United States as well as Greece's exit from the euro zone. Both gloomy scenarios have been invalidated," said Francois Chevallier, strategist at Banque Leonardo, in Paris.

"Things have not been completely fixed, but there is hope that a solution for the euro zone will be unveiled at the Oct. 23 meeting. There is more upside potential for stocks if we get a solution."

The euro zone debt crisis was at the centre of a summit of G20 finance ministers and central bank heads in Paris on Friday, with French and German officials trying to shape up a crisis resolution plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Underlining the challenge for the region, Standard and Poor's cut Spain's long-term credit rating, citing the country's high unemployment, tightening credit and high private sector debt.

Spain's benchmark index IBEX was down 0.1 percent, with Santander down 1.3 percent and BBVA down 1.7 percent.

Other banks were under pressure, with UBS down 1.3 percent after a downgrade from Fitch Ratings, which also placed on credit watch negative Barclays Bank Plc , BNP Paribas , Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Societe Generale .

French banking stocks were among the top losers, with BNP Paribas down 3.5 percent and Societe Generale down 3.3 percent, trimming a tiny portion of their recent lofty gains as investors expect dilutive capital injections into the lenders to be unveiled soon.

Since hitting a floor last month, BNP Paribas has surged 42 percent and Societe Generale has soared 46 percent, outperforming an 18 percent rise in Europe's STOXX banking index over the same period.

"At this point, investors that have been sitting on the sidelines are getting nervous, particularly the ones whose portfolios have shrunk by 20 percent during the summer before they got out," a Paris-based trader said.

"They've already missed the first 20 percent of the rally."

