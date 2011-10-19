EU summit debt plan hopes lift European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.6 pct
* Banks gain on anticipation of debt-crisis action plan
* Diageo cheered as Q1 sales beat forecasts
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 19 European shares rose on
Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, led by bank stocks on
hopes a European Union summit will result in a comprehensive
plan to resolve the region's debt crisis.
Investors are hoping European leaders at Sunday's summit
will agree steps to ease Greece's debt, strengthen the capital
of banks exposed to euro zone sovereign debt and leverage the
currency bloc's EFSF rescue fund to firefight any contagion.
Banks, sensitive to the outcome of any debt-crisis plan due
to their exposure to sovereign debt, were among the top gainers,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 2.1 percent.
BNP Paribas , which has high exposure to sovereign
debt, rose 6.2 percent. It had fallen on Tuesday after Moody's
warning about France's credit rating triggered fears the crisis
was spreading to larger economies.
Intesa Sanpaolo , up 7.3 percent, was the top mover
on the Italian index , on hopes of an EU summit plan,
but the bank is down 23.8 percent since late July on worries
Italian debt levels are unsustainable.
"We are getting a bounce on hopes that a plan to potentially
expand the EFSF and recapitalise the banks could emerge over the
weekend," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset
Management.
European leaders, however, have tempered optimism a solution
will be found on Sunday, with France President Nicolas Sarkozy
the latest to say talks over methods to increase the firepower
of the region's bailout fund were stuck.
Managers said Wednesday's share price moves were only
short-term trades, and that long-term funds were unlikely to
change their positions.
"It is not clear how (the plans) will all work. We are
cautious on banks and the talk is not enough to change our
mind," McLean said.
He added he has been underweight banks for about a year due
to concerns about the amount of money they need to raise.
Sentiment in banks had also been buoyed by a report in
Britain's Guardian newspaper, that France and Germany had
reached a deal to scale up the EFSF, but this was later denied
by two senior European Union officials.
"The market is moving on the slightest rumour," Jane Coffey,
who manages $532 million in assets for Royal London Asset
Management, said. "The weekend EU summit could give a better
undertone to a plan, but so many things could go wrong."
"From what I see in the Guardian article, the plan does not
seem very conclusive. I would not be buying the market if that
was the plan."
Coffey has been negative on banks since 2008 and said they
face having to raise more capital, and will have to write off a
lot of sovereign debt at some point.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.6 percent at 968.11 points, but volume was
low at 78.1 percent of its 90-day daily average, indicating a
lack of conviction behind the gains.
The next resistance level for the benchmark was seen at the
50 percent Fibonacci Retracement, from the sell-off that started
in July to its September low at 983.38 points. The next support
level is seen at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci Retracement at
952.61.
Strong earnings news was another boost for the market, with
drinks group Diageo one of the most actively traded
stocks, jumping 4 percent in volume double its 90-day daily
average after first-quarter sales beat forecasts.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by David Hulmes)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................