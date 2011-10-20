European shares fall on fading summit hopes

* FTSEurofirst down 1 percent

* Actelion drops on falling sales

* EU summit is key to short-term sentiment

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Oct 20 European shares fell on Thursday morning as stalled talks between France and Germany dented hopes an EU summit on Sunday would come up with a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Disappointing corporate news, and a downbeat assessment of the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve also affected sentiment, but strategists said the summit would be uppermost in investors' minds in the short term.

Stocks fell broadly, with the heavyweight banking sector among the biggest casualties as investors worried about the level of funds needed to recapitalise lenders. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.3 percent.

At 0838 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 958.74 points, after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

"The summit is clouding all the other issues. The newsflow seems to suggest that further progress still needs to be made to get to an outcome that could placate markets," said Graham Secker, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Frankfurt on Wednesday in a bid to break a deadlock over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 has lost more than 13 percent in 2011. As well as the euro zone crisis, investors have worried about slowing growth.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book report suggesting the U.S. economy was barely growing in September also sapped sentiment, sending Wall Street lower.

Metals prices slipped on the outlook for demand, hurting mining stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 1.5 percent.

CHEAP VALUATIONS

Strategists said even cheap stocks valuations were being overlooked, because of the uncertain backdrop.

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.2 against a 10-year average of 13.1.

"With the mood they are in at the moment, markets won't even believe anything that is decided (at the summit)," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

"People trying to establish a theme here will find it very difficult. They should just ignore it until the politicians make up their minds."

Among individual shares, Actelion , fell 13 percent after Europe's largest biotechnology company said sales were likely to fall next year as pricing pressures bite. By mid-morning, trading volume in the shares was more than twice the full session's average for the past 30 days.

French industrial group Schneider Electric fell 7 percent after cutting margin guidance for 2011. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

