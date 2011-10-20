European shares fall on fading summit hopes

* FTSEurofirst down 1 percent
* Actelion drops on falling sales
* EU summit is key to short-term sentiment
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Oct 20 European shares fell on Thursday
morning as stalled talks between France and Germany dented hopes
an EU summit on Sunday would come up with a plan to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis.
Disappointing corporate news, and a downbeat assessment of
the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve also affected sentiment,
but strategists said the summit would be uppermost in investors'
minds in the short term.
Stocks fell broadly, with the heavyweight banking sector
among the biggest casualties as investors worried about the
level of funds needed to recapitalise lenders. The STOXX Europe
600 Banking Index fell 1.3 percent.
At 0838 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1 percent at 958.74 points, after
rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
"The summit is clouding all the other issues. The newsflow
seems to suggest that further progress still needs to be made to
get to an outcome that could placate markets," said Graham
Secker, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel met in Frankfurt on Wednesday in a bid to break a
deadlock over how to increase the firepower of the region's
bailout fund.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 has lost more than 13
percent in 2011. As well as the euro zone crisis, investors have
worried about slowing growth.
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book report suggesting the U.S.
economy was barely growing in September also sapped sentiment,
sending Wall Street lower.
Metals prices slipped on the outlook for demand, hurting
mining stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index
fell 1.5 percent.
CHEAP VALUATIONS
Strategists said even cheap stocks valuations were being
overlooked, because of the uncertain backdrop.
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9.2 against a 10-year average of 13.1.
"With the mood they are in at the moment, markets won't even
believe anything that is decided (at the summit)," said Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.
"People trying to establish a theme here will find it very
difficult. They should just ignore it until the politicians make
up their minds."
Among individual shares, Actelion , fell 13 percent
after Europe's largest biotechnology company said sales were
likely to fall next year as pricing pressures bite. By
mid-morning, trading volume in the shares was more than twice
the full session's average for the past 30 days.
French industrial group Schneider Electric fell 7
percent after cutting margin guidance for 2011.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
=============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please
click on
=============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones...............
Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225.............
Tokyo report............ FTSE 100...............
London report........... Xetra DAX.............
CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................