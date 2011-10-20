European shares hit by euro zone jitters

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 1.4 percent lower
* Uncertainty around Sunday's summit hurts sentiment
* Banking, mining shares feature among top decliners
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 20 European shares hit a two-week
closing low in a choppy session on Thursday as doubts whether a
European Union summit planned for Sunday will go ahead
overshadowed news that the region's rescue fund will be able to
buy bonds on the secondary market.
Investors' optimism that the weekend summit would result in
a concrete plan to solve the debt crisis was dented after a
German newspaper reported the German government did not rule out
the possibility of postponing the meeting.
However, sources in Germany's ruling coalition said the
summit will go ahead but won't reach a decision on leveraging
the euro zone's rescue fund.
That follows an admission by French President Nicolas
Sarkozy on Wednesday that Berlin and Paris were divided over how
to make the euro zone bailout fund stronger.
"We are within 48 hours of them (European
policymakers)allegedly doing something and everything is telling
you they haven't done anything. It would be hugely negative for
the market if they don't agree on some deal by the weekend,"
said the head of investment dealing at a fund that manages $80
billion.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1.4 percent down at 954.27 points, the lowest close since
Oct. 7. The index, down 2.2 percent this week, is on course to
post a weekly drop after gains in the past three weeks.
Banks , which have a significant exposure to
peripheral euro zone countries and would suffer in the event of
a Greek default, fell 4 percent to feature as the worst hit
sector.
Miners also suffered badly, tracking steep losses in metals
prices on concerns about demand for industrial metals. The
European mining index fell 3.6 percent.
On the upside, the world's largest cellphone maker Nokia
rose 5.5 percent after it reported a smaller than
expected fall in third-quarter profits as price cuts and new
models lifted sales of its basic cellphones in key markets like
India.
Italian shares fell 3.8 percent, underperforming
other key indexes, while the country's 10-year benchmark bond
climbed to 6 percent to hit its highest since Aug. 5, following
the uncertainty surrounding the weekend summit. There are
concerns that the debt crisis could spread to Italy as well.
Italian banks were among the worst hit, with Unicredit
down 12 percent and BMPS falling 11.2
percent, weighed by comments from Fitch Ratings, which said its
outlook for Italy's largest banks was negative.
The ratings agency said that uncertainty over the resolution
of the euro zone crisis gave rise to significant downside risks
for Italian banks, whose funding costs were linked to spreads on
government debts.
RESCUE FUND
Efforts were on to find ways to help European banks, which
have slumped 33 percent this year on worries about their balance
sheets following their exposure to debt-laden countries.
The European Union has agreed that around 100 billion euros
is needed to recapitalise the banking system, but deep splits
remained over how to strengthen the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), the euro zone's bailout fund.
European stocks pared losses earlier in the session after
guidelines for the rescue fund showed it will be able to buy
bonds on the secondary market.
"The fact that the EFSF can potentially purchase in the
secondary market is a positive thing and can provide a lot of
support to the market. It may also reduce the pressure on the
European Central Bank," Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon said.
"What the market wants to see is an expanded EFSF that has
sufficient firepower to step in and save those countries which
might find themselves in difficulties."
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 2.5 percent to 2,271.77 points, having attempted and
failing to break a key resistance at around 2,400 in the past
few sessions.
Analysts said the index has found support at its 13-week
moving average, which currently stands at 2,252. Below that the
price should find a decent support at 2,200, which is a strong
polarity level and the level of the 50-day moving average.
"If the index closes on Friday around the current levels, it
will form a dark cloud cover candlestick pattern on the weekly
chart, suggesting a potential sell-off to 2,200. However if the
price sustains above the level, there will be a good chance of
recovery," Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main
fear gauge, surged 11.8 percent to a two-week high, suggesting a
lack of appetite for riskier assets.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................