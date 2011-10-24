European shares inch higher on miners

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 pct
* Mining stocks gain on China data
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 24 European shares inched higher on
Monday, buoyed by the mining sector after strong Chinese
manufacturing data, even as policymaker disagreements over how
to handle the euro zone debt crisis kept trading choppy.
Mining stocks, were the standout performers, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 3.5 percent
after China's manufacturing sector expanded in October boosting
hopes demand for metals was still robust.
Trade was choppy as investors pared back gains to bank
stocks , which had risen on hopes of progress towards a
plan to help ease the region's debt crisis, on worries about
disagreements by policymakers.
But final decisions on a plan, which include recapitalising
the banks and leveraging the rescue fund, will not be made until
Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses
private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
Greek bank shares dropped 14.9 percent to be
amongst the worst performers on worries that they would be
forced to seek state support to recapitalise if there was a
deeper markdown on Greek government bonds.
"There is huge event risk over the next few days," said
Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European
equity fund.
"We had been increasing our weighting in financials, but now
at these levels we are watching the situation closely and have
the ability to reduce exposure quickly depending on the
outcome."
By 1159 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.2 percent at 980.18 points after
being up as much as 985.46.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
