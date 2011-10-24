European shares inch higher on miners

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 pct

* Mining stocks gain on China data

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 24 European shares inched higher on Monday, buoyed by the mining sector after strong Chinese manufacturing data, even as policymaker disagreements over how to handle the euro zone debt crisis kept trading choppy.

Mining stocks, were the standout performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 3.5 percent after China's manufacturing sector expanded in October boosting hopes demand for metals was still robust.

Trade was choppy as investors pared back gains to bank stocks , which had risen on hopes of progress towards a plan to help ease the region's debt crisis, on worries about disagreements by policymakers.

But final decisions on a plan, which include recapitalising the banks and leveraging the rescue fund, will not be made until Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

Greek bank shares dropped 14.9 percent to be amongst the worst performers on worries that they would be forced to seek state support to recapitalise if there was a deeper markdown on Greek government bonds.

"There is huge event risk over the next few days," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund.

"We had been increasing our weighting in financials, but now at these levels we are watching the situation closely and have the ability to reduce exposure quickly depending on the outcome."

By 1159 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.2 percent at 980.18 points after being up as much as 985.46. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter) ============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................