Miners boost European shares on China data

 * FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 1.1 pct; volumes still low
 * Miners lead the way on China data, demand view
 * Debt deal hopes buoy banks; leaders' summit Part II eyed

 By Simon Jessop	
 LONDON, Oct 24 European shares closed higher
after choppy trading on Monday with Chinese economic data
buoying miners and euro zone banks reversing early weakness on
progress towards a deal on the euro zone's debt crisis.	
 London-listed base metals miners including Antofagasta
 , Kazakhmys and Rio Tinto led the move
higher, all up over 7 percent, while the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index rose 5.6 percent.	
 Boosting the sector, down heavily this year but on course to
snap a 7-month losing run, was news the manufacturing sector in
China, the world's biggest metals consumer, had expanded
slightly in October after three months of contraction. 	
 The European equivalent, however, did little to help
domestically focused cyclicals, falling again to heighten
recession fears and underline the need for a debt-crisis deal at
the second leg of a euro zone leaders' meeting on Wednesday.    	
 By the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was up 1.1 percent at 988.99 points, after
rallying strongly on Friday, ahead of the first leg of the
politicians meet on Sunday. 	
 Volumes were low, however, at 72 percent of the 90-day
average, as some, including many long-only funds, wait for
clarity on the deal before increasing their "underweight" or
"neutral" asset equity weighting, traders said.	
 Christopher Potts, head of economics and strategy at
Cheuvreux, said equities were moving from a tactical to a
strategic buy, implying potential for a gain of 10 percent to 15
percent for major indexes over the next three months.	
 The final condition for a sustained recovery is the
bottoming of leading indicators of the global output cycle,
which seems to be taking shape, he said.	
 "A deal at the Wednesday EZ summit was a precondition for
more recovery. However, it is not necessary that the Merkozy
Summit create a positive surprise. A high degree of equity
distress is discounted. Once investors see that EZ markets do
not sell off this week the buying should increase," he said. 	
 	

 DEADLINE LOOMS	
 While progress was made over the weekend around bank
recapitalisations, disagreements remain over the size of losses
private holders of Greek debt will be asked to take and the
process of leveraging the bailout fund. 	
 Bank holders of Greek debt have offered to take a 40 percent
hit, although some politicians, particularly in Germany, want
that figure to rise to more than 50 percent. 	
 As a result, Greek banks including National Bank of Greece
(NBGr.AT), the biggest Greek lender and a large holder of the
country's debt, led fallers. The stock fell 21 percent and was
the most heavily traded at around twice its 90-day average.	
 The heavy Greek falls meant the STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone
Banks index , up 1.2 percent, lagged its bigger relative
 , which includes Nordic, UK and Swiss banks and ended up
1.7 percent.	
 Markets were not universally optimistic, however, as
concerns over how much power the region's bailout fund will be
given, and thus the potential to stop further debt-market
contagion from Greece, left German government bonds flat.	
 Indeed, a deal over recapitalising the banks -- whose needs
politicians are expected to agree are around 100-110 billion
euros -- was "irrelevant" in isolation, Michael Symonds, analyst
at Daiwa Capital Markets, said.	
 "No attainable amount of new capital would save European
banks if the contagion of the sovereign debt crisis is not
definitively contained," he added.	
 On the flipside, UK lenders including Barclays , up
2.6 percent, were among the biggest gainers and Ian Gordon at
Evolution Securities said he expects them to continue
outperforming.	
 "If we have learnt nothing else over the past 4 years, it is
that bank recaps have the capacity to decimate shareholder
value. So (once again) we reaffirm our view that UK banks should
continue to outperform their vulnerable and undercapitalised
European peers," he said in a note.	
 	
 (Editing by David Cowell)

