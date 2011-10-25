Earnings propel European shares to 11-week high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 percent; hits 11-week high

* Germany's DAX outperforms, as Deutsche Bank, autos rise

* Energy companies up on strong results

* Investors cautious ahead of crucial EU leaders' summit

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Oct 25 European shares edged up to hit an 11-week high on Tuesday, as earnings from oil heavyweight BP and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) helped boost investor confidence, extending a rally driven by hope of action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

However, strategists warned that the market may struggle to make any more progress in coming days until there is more clarity about policymakers' debt plans.

Deutsche Bank rose after third-quarter pretax profit beat forecasts as retail banking and asset management offset a drop in investment banking .

Germany's Dax rose 1.3 percent, boosted by auto shares rising 1.8 percent, as strategists cited a better outlook for industrial stocks. German carmaker BMW was up 2.6 percent. Other national indexes were mixed. Banking stocks outside Germany were also boosted by earnings. Swedish lender Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) rose 4.6 percent after the cash-rich firm posted bumper third-quarter profit, while UBS rose 2.4 percent after it beat forecasts, though it warned on its outlook.

Shares in BP and BG Group gained 4 and 4.8 percent respectively after the British energy firms' third-quarter results beat analysts' expectations.

BP said it has turned the corner in its recovery from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and its output fall had bottomed out.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index was among the best major sectoral performers, up 1.2 percent.

At 1137 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.3 percent at 991.60 points, and had gone as high as 993.29, the highest in more than 11 weeks.

The index is down 11.6 percent so far in 2011, with the euro zone crisis and worries about slowing global growth taking their toll on investor sentiment.

However, it is up more than 16 percent from a low last month, on some optimism that policymakers are finally acting to stem the crisis.

"The market is remarkably sanguine, though there are many details to be sorted out," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy, at Standard Life Investments, which has $252 billion under management.

"Meanwhile, some of the earnings that have come out have been quite supportive, suggesting the industrials are managing to perform well."

Trading volumes have been low in recent days.

Milligan said that after the recent rally many investors had switched to a neutral position ahead of a G20 summit next month. "They don't want to make major changes until they get much more decisive evidence which might not appear until the G20 summit on November 4. So we might be in this limbo for a few days longer."

EU leaders are to meet on Wednesday, with investors hoping that they will announce measures on Greek debt, recapitalisation of banks and a boost to the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund. But the agreements and how far they go remain under discussion, causing some nerves on financial markets.

Some strategists urged scepticism, even if policymakers come up with a solution.

"Too many people think that passing the debt around will actually fix the problem," said Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners.

US OUTPERFORMS

U.S. shares are in positive territory for 2011, outperforming Europe, on optimism that its economy is holding up better, though growth is slowing.

Strategists say a sufficiently strong statement from euro zone leaders in the coming days might allow European investors to focus on other issues, such as earnings and valuations.

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.2 against 11.4 for the S&P 500 .

The Euro Stoxx 50 index of euro zone blue-chips was flat at 2367.71, after recent gains. Technical analysts remained upbeat.

"Once the price sustains above the 50-day moving average, there will be a good chance of recovery to the recent highs at 2,400 and once the price closes above the 04/05 August gap, meaning a close above 2,413, the recovery will be likely to continue to 2,441, 2,555 and 2,635," said RBS in a note.

(Editing by Erica Billingham)

