European shares flat ahead of debt crisis summit

* Merck gains after results beat forecasts
* Investors await outcome of key summit
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Oct 26 European shares were flat on
Wednesday, with upbeat earnings offset by concerns that a summit
of European Union leaders would not come up with a strong enough
package of measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Disagreement remains on critical aspects of the potential
deal ahead of the meeting, due to start later in the day,
including how to give the currency bloc's bailout fund greater
firepower.
Some strategists said investors were becoming more realistic
about expectations for the summit, and that optimism on the
economy was also supporting the market.
"Markets are looking for the euro zone leaders to be talking
constructively, and for some constructive proposals to emerge. I
don't think anybody expects there will be a 100 percent
resolution," said Richard Jeffrey chief investment officer at
Cazenove Capital Management
"Markets have held up well, supporting the view that the
world's economy is not in quite such bad shape as some people
had thought."
At 0845 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 982.56 points, after falling 0.7
percent in the previous session.
The index has lost more than 12 percent in 2011 on worries
about the euro zone and slowing global growth, though it is up
more than 15 percent from a September low as policymakers step
up their efforts to stem the crisis.
German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA was
among the standout gainers, up 7 percent, after its
third-quarter results beat estimates, though it cut the top end
of its sales forecast for 2011 by 2 percent as sluggish demand
for consumer electronics dimmed the prospects for its liquid
crystals unit.
Norwegian telecoms group Telenor rose 3.5 percent
to 95.7 crowns on better-than-expected third-quarter results and
its raised revenue outlook, helped by emerging market growth.
"Earnings have supported the market, as there's a
realisation that the global economy isn't falling off a cliff,"
said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus
Investments which manages $4 billion.
However, he added: "I'm convinced it's (the summit) going to
disappoint because they can't quite pull the rabbit out of the
hat yet, though they will probably get something better over
time. Markets will react badly."
VALUATIONS
U.S. shares are in positive territory for the year,
reflecting in part greater confidence in the economy there than
in Europe.
"There's probably more scope for European markets to
rebound," said Jeffrey but added: "But there's got to be an
optimism about the euro zone pulling itself together first. The
market focus will remain on the euro zone for some while yet."
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9.2, compared with 11.4 for the S&P 500
.
(brian.gorman@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 9128; Reuters
Messaging: brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
=============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please
click on
=============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones...............
Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225.............
Tokyo report............ FTSE 100...............
London report........... Xetra DAX.............
CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................