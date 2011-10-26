Earnings news, US data keep European shares afloat

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 0.1 pct

* Concerns over EU debt-crisis summit

* Policymakers still disagreeing on key issues

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 26 European shares inched higher on Wednesday in a choppy session as better-than-expected U.S. data and company earnings figures just offset diminishing expectations for an evening summit on the EU debt crisis.

Earnings news boosted firms including Norwegian telecoms group Telenor and German drugs and chemicals group Merck AG , up 8.5 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, though not all companies shared in the good results, French auto firm Peugeot among the weaker.

Trade was choppy throughout the session, with the market getting a boost in afternoon trade after strong U.S. durable goods data raised optimism about economic growth in the United States.

Concerns about the outcome of the EU debt crisis summit kept the gains in check, with policymakers still in disagreement over how big a loss holders of Greek bonds will have to stomach and how to expand the EFSF rescue fund.

"Behind all this is the prospect of a financial crisis," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin. "The market wants some indication there is an agreement in the haircut for bondholders, as well as the rescue fund."

Lenhoff added the market could give up recent gains if policymakers failed to grasp the severity of the situation, although, on the flip side, solid agreement on the key issues could help the market add a further 10 percent by year-end.

Bank stocks, which have been at the forefront of the euro-zone debt crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt, closed lower after trading higher for much of the day, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 0.3 percent.

Lenhoff said Brewin Dolphin was underweight financials and favoured defensives.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.1 percent at 983.76 points.

Volume was low at 73.8 percent of the 90-day daily average.

The benchmark index has rallied 15.3 percent since it hit a low in September on hopes policymakers were coming together to form a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis and was ripe for a sell-off if the summit disappointed.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, however, suggested the market could still move higher.

"While there is ample room for disappointment from the summit, sentiment and positioning already reflect a bearish tone. In short, we see scope for a tactical relief rally even if we remain cautious in the long term," they said in a note.

