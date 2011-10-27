Debt deal propels European shares to 12-week high

* FTSEurofirst 300 index jumps 2.5 percent
* European banks surge after euro zone debt deal
* Investors await to see details of the agreement
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 27 European shares surged to a
12-week high on Thursday after euro zone leaders agreed to boost
the region's bailout fund to 1 trillion euros ($1.38 trillion)
and struck a deal with private banks and insurers to accept a 50
percent cut on Greek bonds.
The private sector voluntarily agreed a cut in its bond
investments, to reduce Greece's debt burden by 100 billion
euros, while around 250 billion euros of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) will be leveraged to produce a
headline figure of about 1 trillion.
European banks , hit hard by their large exposure to
peripheral euro zone countries and which are down 27 percent
this year, spiked 4.9 percent to feature among the top gainers,
following the agreement that will be accompanied by a
recapitalisation of banks by about 106 billion euros.
Greek banks jumped 8.5 percent, while Alpha Bank
(ACBr.AT) climbed 10.6 percent.
"Even though details are not yet in place, the extension of
the EFSF will build a firewall between Greece and the rest,"
said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels.
"With agreement on a 50 percent haircut for Greece, quite a
bit of uncertainty has been taken off the table as well.
"It was very important to convince the market this is a good
plan. The restoration of confidence is an important step in the
healing process. However, we will see whether the recovery in
risky assets has legs."
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 2.5 percent at 1,007.84 points after
rising as high as 1,100.07, the highest since early August.
It is on track for a fifth straight week of gains and the
biggest monthly rise in more than two years, but is still down
10 percent this year.
Sectors that depend on economic growth to perform well were
in huge demand, with the basic resources index rising
3.5 percent and the construction and materials sector up
3.1 percent on hopes the EU debt deal would help the region
recover.
The euro hit a seven-week high, while peripheral euro zone
debt risk premia fell, with the premium for holding Italian and
Spanish government bonds over German benchmarks falling to a
lowest since mid-October.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 2.1
percent, Germany's DAX was up 3.5 percent while Italy's
FTSE MIB climbed 3.4 percent.
MORE HURDLES
Analysts said the broad agreement was just the beginning and
European policymakers would need to overcome several hurdles to
fully resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the European Commission,
said the final details on the Greek package, which follows a
programme of 110 billion euros of loans granted to the country
last year, would only be worked out by year-end.
And EU finance ministers are not expected to agree on the
nitty-gritty elements of how the scaled-up EFSF will work until
some time in November, with the exact date not fixed.
"Politicians cannot afford to sit on their laurels. The same
degree of urgency is needed over the coming weeks and months to
douse the crisis. Europe is only just achieving what the U.S.
implemented some two years ago," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"In all, whilst scepticism towards the euro's survival
persists, investors also now struggle to envisage a world
without the euro."
Hendrik Leber, managing partner at ACATIS Investment, which
manages 1.2 billion euros, said it was good that the contours of
the deal had become visible, but the final clarification of some
crucial points would take time and keep markets choppy.
He said there was not enough clarity on some major elements
such as Greek debt holdings which are not in the hands of banks,
and the price Greece has to pay for the deal.
"Do they give any collateral such as the power company, the
ports? If not, why wouldn't other countries default if there is
no penalty attached to a default?"
On the earnings front, Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L)
reported a doubling in profits, thanks to higher oil prices,
robust demand for gas and stronger refining margins, and said it
would continue to sell off non-core assets.
Its shares rose 1.6 percent.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Editing by David Hulmes)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................