Debt deal propels European shares to 12-week high

* FTSEurofirst 300 index jumps 2.5 percent

* European banks surge after euro zone debt deal

* Investors await to see details of the agreement

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 27 European shares surged to a 12-week high on Thursday after euro zone leaders agreed to boost the region's bailout fund to 1 trillion euros ($1.38 trillion) and struck a deal with private banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent cut on Greek bonds.

The private sector voluntarily agreed a cut in its bond investments, to reduce Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros, while around 250 billion euros of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be leveraged to produce a headline figure of about 1 trillion.

European banks , hit hard by their large exposure to peripheral euro zone countries and which are down 27 percent this year, spiked 4.9 percent to feature among the top gainers, following the agreement that will be accompanied by a recapitalisation of banks by about 106 billion euros.

Greek banks jumped 8.5 percent, while Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) climbed 10.6 percent.

"Even though details are not yet in place, the extension of the EFSF will build a firewall between Greece and the rest," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.

"With agreement on a 50 percent haircut for Greece, quite a bit of uncertainty has been taken off the table as well.

"It was very important to convince the market this is a good plan. The restoration of confidence is an important step in the healing process. However, we will see whether the recovery in risky assets has legs."

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 2.5 percent at 1,007.84 points after rising as high as 1,100.07, the highest since early August.

It is on track for a fifth straight week of gains and the biggest monthly rise in more than two years, but is still down 10 percent this year.

Sectors that depend on economic growth to perform well were in huge demand, with the basic resources index rising 3.5 percent and the construction and materials sector up 3.1 percent on hopes the EU debt deal would help the region recover.

The euro hit a seven-week high, while peripheral euro zone debt risk premia fell, with the premium for holding Italian and Spanish government bonds over German benchmarks falling to a lowest since mid-October.

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 2.1 percent, Germany's DAX was up 3.5 percent while Italy's FTSE MIB climbed 3.4 percent.

MORE HURDLES

Analysts said the broad agreement was just the beginning and European policymakers would need to overcome several hurdles to fully resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the European Commission, said the final details on the Greek package, which follows a programme of 110 billion euros of loans granted to the country last year, would only be worked out by year-end.

And EU finance ministers are not expected to agree on the nitty-gritty elements of how the scaled-up EFSF will work until some time in November, with the exact date not fixed.

"Politicians cannot afford to sit on their laurels. The same degree of urgency is needed over the coming weeks and months to douse the crisis. Europe is only just achieving what the U.S. implemented some two years ago," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"In all, whilst scepticism towards the euro's survival persists, investors also now struggle to envisage a world without the euro."

Hendrik Leber, managing partner at ACATIS Investment, which manages 1.2 billion euros, said it was good that the contours of the deal had become visible, but the final clarification of some crucial points would take time and keep markets choppy.

He said there was not enough clarity on some major elements such as Greek debt holdings which are not in the hands of banks, and the price Greece has to pay for the deal.

"Do they give any collateral such as the power company, the ports? If not, why wouldn't other countries default if there is no penalty attached to a default?"

On the earnings front, Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) reported a doubling in profits, thanks to higher oil prices, robust demand for gas and stronger refining margins, and said it would continue to sell off non-core assets.

Its shares rose 1.6 percent.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

