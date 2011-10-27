REFILE-Europe shares-Debt deal lifts bank stocks

(Adds dropped words "one-month" in first paragraph)
* FTSEurofirst 300 set for biggest monthly jump in 2 years
* Fear gauge at lowest level since early August
* Banks jump 7 percent
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Financial stocks led European
shares higher on Thursday after EU leaders and banks struck a
deal intended to draw a line under the euro zone' spiraling debt
problems, setting up the market for its biggest one-month gain
in more than two years.
European banks , hit hard by their large exposure to
peripheral euro zone countries and which are down 26 percent
this year, spiked 7.3 percent following the agreement.
Under the deal, the private sector agreed to voluntarily
accept a nominal 50 percent cut in its bond investments to
reduce Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros, cutting its
debts to 120 percent of GDP by 2020, from 160 percent now. The
deal also provides a boost the region's bailout fund to 1
trillion euros and foresees a recapitalisation of bank balance
sheets.
"The measurements did not include surprises, but the
decision to make it instead of further discussions is the
trigger to give the markets the needed tailwind," said Roger
Peeters, strategist at Close Brothers Seydler Research.
At 1100 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 3 percent at 1,012.96 points after rising
as high as 1,014.01, the highest since early August.
The index is on track for a fifth straight week of gains and
the biggest monthly rise in more than two years, but is still
down 10 percent this year.
Europe's main investor fear gauge, the VDAX-NEW volatility
index , fell 16.4 percent and dropped to its lowest level
in nearly three months.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and
buy-options on Frankfurt's top-30 stocks <0#.GDAXI> the higher
is investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities and
commodities.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index rose 2.4
percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI was up 4.2 percent while Italy's
FTSE MIB climbed 4.5 percent.
Trading volumes were at 50-80 percent of 90-day average
levels around midday for the main indices.
STILL SOME HUGE QUESTIONS
While some said this could be a turning point for stocks
others voiced reservations.
"Last night's deal was not necessarily the best possible one
nor was it one which will for certain fix all the problems (but)
it will definitely prevent the crisis from spilling over to
Italy and Spain," said Markus Huber, head of German sales
trading at ETX Capital.
Dominic Rossi, Global Chief Investment Officer Equities at
Fidelity Worldwide Investment said the deal was no game changer.
"Italy's 120 percent debt-to-GDP doesn't look any more
sustainable today than yesterday. Europe is destined for a
multi-year workout... where economic growth will be very
restrained and equities will remain cheap," he said.
ETX Capital's Huber added there were still "huge" questions.
"Will Italy actually manage to pass further austerity measures
and also will it manage to sell enough state assets at decent
prices to reduce their debt burden?" he said.
Traders noted that a further boost could come later in the
day from economic growth data from the United States, while a
slight beat of expectations may already be priced in.
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson and Atul Prakash in
London; Editing by Andrew Callus)
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)