European shares fall on Italian debt fears

* FTSEurofirst 300 -2.2 pct, reverses Thursday's relief rally

* Index up 7.9 pct in Oct, biggest monthly gain since July '09

* Italian shares sink as sovereign bond yields soar

* 'Go long Spanish stocks/short Italian stocks' -SocGen

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Oct 31 European share prices ended the last session of the month well in the red on Monday, as revived concerns over Italy's indebtedness and U.S. broker MF Global's bankruptcy filing prompted investors to take some profits on the month's gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended the session 2.2 percent lower at 996.01 points, reversing most of last Thursday's sharp relief rally.

Italian shares took a beating, with the FTSE MIB benchmark tumbling 3.8 percent, while the yield on the country's 10-year benchmark bond climbed above 6 percent, piling pressure on the Italian government to tackle its debt problems.

"The revived jitters on Italian debt is a sign of investors' nervousness. The measures agreed during last week's (euro zone) summit, which failed to push Italian yields lower, need to be clarified and quickly put in place," Arnaud Poutier, co-head of IG Markets France, said.

Societe Generale's Cross Asset Research team suggests going long Spanish stocks and short Italian stocks, saying the likely victory of the Popular Party in the Spanish general elections on Nov. 20 should be welcomed by the markets, whereas Italy is still facing "several simultaneous headwinds".

Spain's IBEX 35 index is down 9.2 percent so far this year, faring much better than Italy's FTSE MIB , which is down 21 percent over the same period.

Around Europe on Monday, UK's FTSE 100 index lost 2.8 percent, Germany's DAX index fell 3.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 dropped 3.2 percent.

Cyclical mining shares tumbled, with Rio Tinto down 6.5 percent and Xstrata down 7.7 percent, while euro zone banking stocks were also among the biggest losers.

CASUALTY FROM EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Futures broker MF Global, weakened by big bets on euro zone debt, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday after a tentative deal with a buyer fell apart, becoming the most prominent U.S. casualty yet from Europe's debt crisis and reviving memories of Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) dropped 8.6 percent, BNP Paribas fell 9.6 percent, Credit Agricole shed 7.9 percent and Commerzbank lost 8.5 percent, surrendering a big portion of last week's strong gains made after euro zone leaders unveiled fresh measures to fight the region's debt crisis.

Despite Monday's sharp retreat, the FTSEurofirst posted a monthly gain of 7.9 percent, the index's first monthly gain since April and its biggest gain since July 2009, as investors' appetite for equities recovered.

According to a Reuters poll, European investors slightly raised stock holdings in October, showing a typical balanced portfolio held 43.3 percent of its assets in equities, up from 42.4 percent, while marking the ninth consecutive month where equity allocation remained under 50 percent of respondents' portfolios, which is low by historical standards.

JPMorgan Asset Management strategists see the recent rally in stocks losing steam over the next quarter, favouring high-yield credit as a better relative-value bet.

"Valuations are still attractive and earnings revisions appear to have bottomed out but companies will be challenged to increase EPS, with GDP expanding at maybe 2 percent in most of the developed world," the strategists wrote in a note.

"Non-investment grade debt may be a source of better returns. High yield debt is still trading at appealing levels despite the rally over the last week and yields appear elevated to us compared to any potential increase in default rates." (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

