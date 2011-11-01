Greek referendum spooks European stock markets

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 3.8 percent
* Greek, Italian, French banks drag sector 5.7 pct lower
* Fear of Greek default increases
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Nov 1 European shares suffered their
biggest one-day loss in a month after Greece's prime minister
unexpectedly called a referendum on the latest bailout deal,
raising anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis.
Greek, Italian and French lenders, which have big exposure
to euro zone peripheral debt, dragged the European banking
sector 6.4 percent lower, with Bank of Piraeus (BOPr.AT)
down 12.4 percent, Societe Generale losing 14.6
percent and Intesa Sanpaolo , down 13.3 percent.
"Fear and fright are back on the markets. At the very end of
a 'golden October' with an impressive rebound in most stock
markets, the stock exchange turned into a haunted house," said
Roger Peeters, strategist at Close Brothers Seydler.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 3.8 percent at 958.71 points at 1200 GMT. The index
fell below the 961.45 support level, a 38.2 percent retracement
of the rally from Sept. 22 to Oct. 28.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 3.1
percent, Germany's DAX index down 5.2 percent, France's
CAC 40 down 4.2 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB
down 6.2 percent.
Trading volumes were between 50 and 70 percent of 90-day
averages around midday.
"The ultimate consequence for banks and investors is that
they will have to take additional writedowns on their Greece
positions. Also, there is an additional burden on the financial
stability and contagion effects to other weak countries in the
euro zone are likely," said Guenther Welter, fund manager at
Union-Investment.
The cost of insuring debt issued by euro zone states rose on
the Greek referendum news. Italian five-year credit default
swaps rose 40 basis points on the day to 483 bps, meaning an
investor has to pay 483,000 euros to insure 10 million euro of
Italian debt. French CDS rose 18 bps to 193 bps, while German
CDS rose 10 bps to 94 bps.
"A fully fledged (Greek) bankruptcy is cooking with far
reaching consequences for the banking sector," said Heino Ruland
at Ruland Research.
"We remain short banks and insurance companies, but
believe that such a final blow to the Euro Area is desperately
needed to discipline the likes of (Italian prime minister)
Berlusconi. Otherwise we will be facing the end of the common
currency with enormous negative consequences."
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main
barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, was up 17 percent
and above 40, signalling a sharp rise in risk aversion.
(Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones in Frankfurt)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)