Europe shares fall again on euro zone worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct
* Worries on Greek debt crisis and contagion key to
sentiment
* Weak macro data adds to concerns
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 2 European stocks slipped back on
Wednesday, on track for a fourth day of losses, as weak euro
zone manufacturing data and a delay to the rescue fund bond sale
added to investor worries about a referendum on Greece's
bailout.
Strategists said concern about contagion in the euro zone
debt crisis would remain key to market sentiment in the coming
days, as optimism following last week's groundbreaking statement
from policymakers faded further into the distance.
Investors remained worried about recession, and the downturn
in euro zone manufacturing in October was even deeper than
previously reported, according to business surveys that showed
how severely the currency union's debt crisis has choked new
factory orders.
Ian King, head of international equities at Legal & General,
which has 356 billion pounds ($568 billion) under management,
pointed to several reasons for stocks coming off the highs of
last week.
"We did get quite excited last week, because we thought
there had been a statement of intent," he said.
But he said the referendum means the "risks in the euro zone
are as much as they were a week ago" and added that the
manufacturing and other data recently has been "horrible".
At 1156 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 960.26 points, and has
lost more than 6 percent since hitting a 12-week closing high on
Thursday.
Italy's benchmark outperformed, rising 0.9 percent,
after falling 6.8 percent on Tuesday, on contagion worries. But
bond yields were above 6 percent, which some commentators say is
unsustainable, and strategists said Italy was a major focus.
"Our fixed income team are most nervous on the Italian
situation, not least because of the size of their bond market,"
King said.
Adding to investor uncertainty, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) has decided not to go ahead with a 3
billion euros maximum 10-year bond sale, Thomson Reuters' IFR
reported.
Miners helped to offset the gloom after upbeat data from
China and supply constraints boosted copper prices.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 1.1
percent.
But the heavyweight banking sector , with many
constituents exposed to the euro zone periphery, failed to claw
back of any of this week's heavy losses.
Standard Chartered , although largely unaffected by
the crisis because of its focus on emerging markets, fell 3
percent after the lender said problems in India saw growth slow
in the latest quarter.
SELL INTO STRENGTH
Despite the pull-back in the past few days, the pan-European
index is up more than 12 percent from last month's 2011 low.
Some strategists say too much optimism was being priced into
markets following last week's euro zone plan. Others focused on
concerns about the economy.
"Until we see evidence of more positive economic momentum we
are sellers of any risk rallies," HSBC said in a note.
"Our leading indicators are stabilising but show little
evidence of a recovery. We continue to prefer credit over
equities as we focus on cash flow rather than potential price
appreciation."
The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee concludes its two-day
policy meeting on Wednesday, and a number of investors expect it
to offer hints of further monetary easing to revive the U.S.
economic recovery.
CM-CIC strategist Francois Duhen, however, sees scope for
disappointment from the FOMC.
"The latest data on the U.S. economic activity came as
better than expected and doesn't justify further support
measures. On the other hand, inflationary pressures are still
clearly above the central bank's target," he said.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)
