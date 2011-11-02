Europe shares fall again on euro zone worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct

* Worries on Greek debt crisis and contagion key to sentiment

* Weak macro data adds to concerns

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Nov 2 European stocks slipped back on Wednesday, on track for a fourth day of losses, as weak euro zone manufacturing data and a delay to the rescue fund bond sale added to investor worries about a referendum on Greece's bailout.

Strategists said concern about contagion in the euro zone debt crisis would remain key to market sentiment in the coming days, as optimism following last week's groundbreaking statement from policymakers faded further into the distance.

Investors remained worried about recession, and the downturn in euro zone manufacturing in October was even deeper than previously reported, according to business surveys that showed how severely the currency union's debt crisis has choked new factory orders.

Ian King, head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($568 billion) under management, pointed to several reasons for stocks coming off the highs of last week.

"We did get quite excited last week, because we thought there had been a statement of intent," he said.

But he said the referendum means the "risks in the euro zone are as much as they were a week ago" and added that the manufacturing and other data recently has been "horrible".

At 1156 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 960.26 points, and has lost more than 6 percent since hitting a 12-week closing high on Thursday.

Italy's benchmark outperformed, rising 0.9 percent, after falling 6.8 percent on Tuesday, on contagion worries. But bond yields were above 6 percent, which some commentators say is unsustainable, and strategists said Italy was a major focus.

"Our fixed income team are most nervous on the Italian situation, not least because of the size of their bond market," King said.

Adding to investor uncertainty, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has decided not to go ahead with a 3 billion euros maximum 10-year bond sale, Thomson Reuters' IFR reported.

Miners helped to offset the gloom after upbeat data from China and supply constraints boosted copper prices.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 1.1 percent.

But the heavyweight banking sector , with many constituents exposed to the euro zone periphery, failed to claw back of any of this week's heavy losses.

Standard Chartered , although largely unaffected by the crisis because of its focus on emerging markets, fell 3 percent after the lender said problems in India saw growth slow in the latest quarter.

SELL INTO STRENGTH

Despite the pull-back in the past few days, the pan-European index is up more than 12 percent from last month's 2011 low. Some strategists say too much optimism was being priced into markets following last week's euro zone plan. Others focused on concerns about the economy.

"Until we see evidence of more positive economic momentum we are sellers of any risk rallies," HSBC said in a note.

"Our leading indicators are stabilising but show little evidence of a recovery. We continue to prefer credit over equities as we focus on cash flow rather than potential price appreciation."

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and a number of investors expect it to offer hints of further monetary easing to revive the U.S. economic recovery.

CM-CIC strategist Francois Duhen, however, sees scope for disappointment from the FOMC.

"The latest data on the U.S. economic activity came as better than expected and doesn't justify further support measures. On the other hand, inflationary pressures are still clearly above the central bank's target," he said. (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................