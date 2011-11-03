Europe shares rally on hopes Greek vote ditched

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 percent in choppy trade

* Very short-term, leveraged strategies favoured

* No net inflows in October despite relief rally - SocGen

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 3 European stocks were higher in early afternoon trade on Thursday, lifted by mounting expectation that Greece's planned referendum on the country's bailout package will be ditched.

Investors were also awaiting the new European Central Bank president's first policy meeting, seeking insight on the outlook for interest rates and his response to the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 982.54 points at 1151 GMT, after falling 1.6 percent in early trade.

Greece's government seemed to be on the brink of collapse, fuelling investor hopes that Prime Minister George Papandreou's planned vote on the rescue package could be abandoned and the package could be quickly activated.

"It is a politics-driven market. With the violent intraday moves, the best way to play it is with very short-term, highly-leveraged trackers or options, but with tight stop losses," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"You cannot get in without the stop losses, because who knows what this afternoon's headlines -- either from Greece or the European Central Bank-- will be. It is the exit of Greece from the European Union that is at stake. You do not want to be burned here."

Financial shares featured among the top gainers, with ING up 6.8 percent after third-quarter results beat market expectations, with Swiss Re up 5.5 percent and Credit Agricole up 2.6 percent.

BNP Paribas , which has cut its exposure to Greece, Italy and Spain by more than 12 billion euros, rose 5.6 percent.

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX index up 1.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 1.5 percent.

Last week's relief rally, sparked after euro zone leaders unveiled fresh measures to help Greece and fight the region's debt crisis, was wiped out this week on nagging fears over Italy's finances and Greece's call for a referendum on a bailout, a move that threatens the region's efforts to stop the contagion from the Greek debt crisis.

Despite sharp gains made in October, global equities saw net outflows over the past four weeks, with U.S. and emerging stock markets the most affected while in Europe, net flows reached breakeven, according to data from Societe Generale Cross Asset Research team.

"Most equity funds seem to have been sidelined during last month's relief rally," the strategists said in a note.

Corporate bonds have seen a surge in popularity, especially in the high-yield segment where inflows have overtaken those in investment grade, they said.

Despite the equities rally on Thursday, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, only inched lower and remained above 40, signalling investors' reluctance to come back to risky assets such as equities.

"The volatility on indexes is mainly driven by volatility on financial shares. More visibility on the way out will be needed before volatility could go lower," Societe Generale's head of equity derivatives strategy, Vincent Cassot, said. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................