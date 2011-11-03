Europe shares extend rally after ECB rate cut

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.1 pct in volatile session

* Hopes Greek bailout vote to be ditched boost stocks

* Very short-term, leveraged strategies favoured

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 3 European stocks rallied on Thursday, boosted by the European Central Bank's interest rate cut as well as mounting expectation that Greece's planned referendum on the country's bailout package would be ditched.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 2.1 percent at 992.20 points at 1304 GMT, after falling by as much as 1.6 percent in early trade.

The ECB cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent on Thursday as the euro zone's escalating debt crisis eclipsed worries over persistently high inflation.

"It's something that they should have done two months ago," said Philip Lawlor, investment strategist at Smith & Williamson.

"My long held belief is that the ECB should be actively looking to drive financial conditions down through a combination of interest rates, fx and bond yield ... A 25-basis point cut is useful but I suspect it's still a case of too little too late, not aggressive enough. Why not do 50 basis points?"

Greece's government seemed to be on the brink of collapse on Thursday, fuelling investor hopes that Prime Minister George Papandreou's planned vote on the rescue package would be abandoned and the package could be quickly activated.

"It is a politics-driven market. With the violent intraday moves, the best way to play it is with very short-term, highly-leveraged trackers or options, but with tight stop losses," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"You cannot get in without the stop losses ... It is the exit of Greece from the European Union that is at stake. You do not want to be burned here."

Financial shares surged, with AXA up 7.8 percent and UniCredit up 6.7 percent.

BNP Paribas , which announced on Thursday it has cut its exposure to Greece, Italy and Spain by more than 12 billion euros, rose 9.1 percent.

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX index up 3 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Dominic Lau in London; graphics by Scott Barber in London)

